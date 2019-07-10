RS Charts: Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is Number One (Again) on Top 100 Chart

Lil Nas X continues to enjoy the Number One spot on Rolling Stone‘s Top 100 chart, handily out-streaming this week’s runner-up, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s duet “Señorita.” No new songs made it into the Top Ten last week, so the ranking was mostly populated by familiar titles from Drake, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and DaBaby. Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” which debuted at Number Four on the Top 100 last week, fell to Number Six.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by Song Units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

While the upper portion of the Top 100 remained relatively stagnant during the holiday week, several singles are rising quickly outside of the Top Ten. Lil Tecca’s breakout hit, the chirpy “Ransom,” rose to Number 14 on the strength of 14.7 million streams. Blanco Brown’s country-dance hit “The Git Up,” which has become a popular soundtrack for videos on the app TikTok, was close behind “Ransom” at Number 15. “The Git Up” has half as many weekly streams as “Ransom,” but Brown’s single is selling well — close to 115,000 downloads so far this year.

In addition, J Balvin and Bad Bunny launched three different songs on to the Top 100 this week, all from their new collaborative album Oasis: The single “Que Pretendes” (Number 31, 7.7 million streams) plus the album cuts “La Canción” (Number 50, 6.3 million streams) and “Mojaita” (Number 100, 4.5 million streams).

Next week Lil Nas X’s reign at Number One might be threatened by Post Malone’s new single, “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug. Both songs have already earned more than 25,000 downloads and more than 11 million audio streams this week.