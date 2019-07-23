RS Charts: Lil Nas X Returns to Number One on Top 100

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” regained the Number One spot on the Top 100 on Monday. The track was temporarily dethroned last week by a strong opening week for Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” featuring Young Thug. But “Old Town Road” bounced back thanks to 21.1 million streams. “Goodbyes” dropped two spots to Number Three.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by Song Units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The big winner on the latest Top 100 is Ed Sheeran, who debuts seven new songs from his No.6 Collaborations Project. Two of those landed inside the Top 20: “South of the Border,” which accumulated 10.2 million streams, and “Remember the Name,” which racked up 8.2 million streams.

Sheeran’s seven new entries join four of his older songs on the Top 100, so he singlehandedly accounts for 11 percent of the chart. Last week, the Dreamville Records compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III was in a similar spot, with 12 different tracks on the Top 100. This week, however, nine of those 12 fell off the chart. The three Dreamville songs that listeners have kept in heavy rotation are “Under the Sun,” “Down Bad,” and “Costa Rica.”

A few other new songs debuted on the lower reaches of the Top 100 this week: Future’s “100 Shooters” with Meek Mill and Doeboy arrived at Number 50, while Kenny Chesney’s “Tip of My Tongue” landed at Number 88.