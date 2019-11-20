RS Charts: Lil Baby Takes Number One, Arizona Zervas Soars

Lil Baby’s “Woah” debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 songs chart. The single was produced by Quay Global, who was also behind Lil Baby’s breakout single “My Dawg.” “Whoa” amassed 19 million streams and more than 4,000 downloads last week.

Right behind Lil Baby, Arizona Zervas continued to climb with his breakout single “Roxanne,” which earned over 18 million streams and more than 16,000 downloads. Zervas recently signed to Columbia Records, which is planning to push the singer beyond the streaming platforms by promoting his single to Top 40 radio.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The other major debuts on the RS 100 belonged to Tory Lanez and Billie Eilish. Lanez sampled T-Pain’s classic “I’m Sprung” — adding to the wave of R&B songs that borrow liberally, and nostalgically, from old hits — on “Jerry Sprunger,” which was streamed 7.2 million times. T-Pain also appears on the track to duet with Lanez — and with his 2005 self.

Eilish’s latest single, a mournful dancing-by-myself number titled “Everything I Wanted,” came out on November 13th, which did not give her much time to impact the chart. Still, her fanbase is so enthusiastic that she earned 4.4 million streams, good enough to debut at Number 51.

Mariah Carey led Christmas’ music charge up last week’s chart. On the latest chart, her canonical “All I Want for Christmas Is You” jumped to Number 40. It was joined on the RS 100 by the Jonas Brothers’ “Like It’s Christmas” and Wham!’s “Last Christmas.”