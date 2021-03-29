RS Charts: Justin Bieber, Giveon, and Daniel Caesar Take Number One With ‘Peaches’

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” a laid-back collaboration with the R&B singers Giveon and Daniel Caesar, debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The track serves as a sunny travel log, name-checking Georgia, California, and Mallorca; it earned 16,600 downloads and 26.8 million streams. It marks his third Number One on the RS 100.

“Peaches” is one of 15 Bieber tracks on the new RS 100 — all songs from his new Justice album. While “Peaches” led the field, the pre-album single “Hold On” climbed to Number Six (14.3 million streams), “As I Am” debuted at Number 10 (12.7 million streams), and “Unstable” arrived at Number 27 (8.8 million).

Top Songs The week of March 19, 2021 1 Peaches Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon NEW! Song Units 235.1K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Def Jam Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Song Streams 26.8M Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Record Label Def Jam Def Jam 2 Up Cardi B Song Units 147.7K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 16.9M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 3 Leave The Door Open Silk Sonic Song Units 129.5K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 14.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 4 What’s Next Drake Song Units 126.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 15.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 5 Wants and Needs Drake feat. Lil Baby Song Units 124.3K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 15.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money

Giveon and Daniel Caesar weren’t the only guest singers to get a lift through a Bieber collaboration. Kid Laroi contributed to “Unstable,” giving him a second chart hit along with his own “Without You” (Number 41, 7.6 million streams). Dominic Fike appeared on “Die for You,” which arrived at Number 46 (6.7 million streams). The rising rapper-singer-producer Beam, son of the Jamaican vocalist Papa San, showed up at Number 52 thanks to his contribution to Bieber’s “Love You Different” (6.4 million streams). And the Nigerian star Burna Boy, fresh off a Grammy victory in the Best Global Music Album category, added a guest verse to “Loved by You,” which debuted at Number 55 (6.3 million streams).

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Bieber was responsible for the vast majority of the new songs debuting on the latest chart. The success of “Peaches” pushed Cardi B’s “Up” to Number Two, while the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak collaboration “Leave the Door Open” — credited to Silk Sonic — moved to Number Three. The biggest non-Bieber debut belonged to a New York-centric cut from rappers Polo G, Lil Tjay, and Fivio Foreign: “Headshot” picked up 11.8 million streams, arriving at Number 17. That gives Lil Tjay a second Top 20 hit — “Calling My Phone” with 6lack is still in the Top Ten.

