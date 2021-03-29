 RS Charts: Justin Bieber, Giveon, Daniel Caesar Take Number One - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Post Malone Cameos in Trailer for 'Wrath of Man' Starring Jason Statham
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Justin Bieber, Giveon, and Daniel Caesar Take Number One With ‘Peaches’

15 different songs from Bieber’s Justice made it onto the latest RS 100

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
justin bieber

Justin Bieber's new album is 'Justice.'

Rory Kramer*

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” a laid-back collaboration with the R&B singers Giveon and Daniel Caesar, debuted at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The track serves as a sunny travel log, name-checking Georgia, California, and Mallorca; it earned 16,600 downloads and 26.8 million streams. It marks his third Number One on the RS 100. 

“Peaches” is one of 15 Bieber tracks on the new RS 100 — all songs from his new Justice album. While “Peaches” led the field, the pre-album single “Hold On” climbed to Number Six (14.3 million streams), “As I Am” debuted at Number 10 (12.7 million streams), and “Unstable” arrived at Number 27 (8.8 million).

Top Songs

The week of March 19, 2021
1

Peaches

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
NEW!
Song Units 235.1K NEW!
2

Up

Cardi B
Song Units 147.7K
3

Leave The Door Open

Silk Sonic
Song Units 129.5K
4

What’s Next

Drake
Song Units 126.1K
5

Wants and Needs

Drake feat. Lil Baby
Song Units 124.3K

Giveon and Daniel Caesar weren’t the only guest singers to get a lift through a Bieber collaboration. Kid Laroi contributed to “Unstable,” giving him a second chart hit along with his own “Without You” (Number 41, 7.6 million streams). Dominic Fike appeared on “Die for You,” which arrived at Number 46 (6.7 million streams). The rising rapper-singer-producer Beam, son of the Jamaican vocalist Papa San, showed up at Number 52 thanks to his contribution to Bieber’s “Love You Different” (6.4 million streams). And the Nigerian star Burna Boy, fresh off a Grammy victory in the Best Global Music Album category, added a guest verse to “Loved by You,” which debuted at Number 55 (6.3 million streams).

Related Stories

Justin Bieber's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Samples Don't Offer the 'Justice' He Seeks
Justin Bieber Is a Serious Adult Who Really Likes His Wife on 'Justice'

Related Stories

beatles in india
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know
The 10 Most Bizarre Country Christmas Songs

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Bieber was responsible for the vast majority of the new songs debuting on the latest chart. The success of “Peaches” pushed Cardi B’s “Up” to Number Two, while the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak collaboration “Leave the Door Open” — credited to Silk Sonic — moved to Number Three. The biggest non-Bieber debut belonged to a New York-centric cut from rappers Polo G, Lil Tjay, and Fivio Foreign: “Headshot” picked up 11.8 million streams, arriving at Number 17. That gives Lil Tjay a second Top 20 hit — “Calling My Phone” with 6lack is still in the Top Ten.

See the full RS 100 here.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.