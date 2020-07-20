 RS Charts: Juice WRLD Dominates; 'Come & Go' Debuts at Number One - Rolling Stone
Music News

RS Charts: ‘Come & Go’ Debuts at Number One as Juice WRLD Dominates

Songs from Legends Never Die owned the upper reaches of the latest RS 100

Juice WRLD performs on Which Stage during the 2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival on June 15, 2019 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Juice WRLD's first posthumous album took over the latest RS 100 chart.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Juice WRLD is the latest streaming star to dominate the upper reaches of the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart: Tracks from his first posthumous album, Legends Never Die, accounted for eight of the Top Ten this week. 

The leader was “Come & Go,” a punk-pop collaboration with the electronic producer Marshmello — complete with a festival-ready drop, if festivals were still happening — which racked up nearly 30 million streams, good for a Number One debut. “Conversations,” “Wishing Well,” “Life’s a Mess,” “Hate the Other Side,” “Blood on My Jeans,” “Titanic,” and “Bad Energy” also set up shop in the Top Ten, all earning more than 19 millions streams apiece. 

Top Songs

The week of July 10, 2020
1

Come & Go

Juice WRLD, Marshmello
NEW!
Song Units 238.8K NEW!
2

Conversations

Juice Wrld
NEW!
Song Units 196.6K NEW!
3

Rockstar

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Song Units 194K
4

Wishing Well

Juice Wrld
NEW!
Song Units 193.3K NEW!
5

Life's a Mess

Juice WRLD, Halsey
Song Units 185.7K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The deluge of Juice WRLD music swept all other new songs down the chart. The highest debut by another artist was Kid Cudi and Eminem’s collaboration “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” which arrived at Number 19 (10.6 million streams), stuck behind 14 Juice WRLD tracks. The R&B singer Summer Walker also placed four new tracks on the bottom half of the RS 100: “Let It Go,” “My Affection,” “SWV,” and “White Tee.” 

Juice WRLD’s chart-owning barrage followed a similar performance by Pop Smoke — every song from the rapper’s first posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, appeared on last week’s RS 100. Those songs proved resilient this week: Pop Smoke still had 13 entries on the chart.

