RS Charts: Internet Money’s ‘Lemonade’ Dethrones Cardi B’s ‘WAP’

After hovering in the Top Five for multiple weeks, Internet Money’s “Lemonade” — which features vocals from the high-streaming acts Gunna, Nav, and Don Toliver — jumped to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The track amassed 18.3 million streams and 1,800 downloads, enough to dethrone “WAP,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s long-reigning Number One.

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s mournful “Lonely” was the only song to debut in the Top Ten. The collaboration arrived at Number Five, picking up more than 12 million streams, enough to slip past Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which still earned 11.4 million streams thanks in part to a viral video released back in September.

Top Songs The week of October 16, 2020 1 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 136.8K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 18.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects 2 WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 134K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 17.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 3 For the Night Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby Song Units 125.4K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 16 Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 17.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 4 Mood 24kgoldn Song Units 122.1K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 15.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label 5 Lonely Justin Bieber, benny blanco NEW! Song Units 115K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Interscope Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 12.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Interscope Interscope

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Star remixers helped two singles jump on the latest RS 100. After Drake hopped on Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still,” the track picked up 8.6 million streams and debuted at Number 18 on the songs chart. Similarly, Nicki Minaj added a verse to Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” — which was already extremely popular on TikTok, soundtracking more than seven million videos — powering the track to Number 21 (7.9 million streams).

Few other new songs appeared on the chart this week. Country singer Russell Dickerson arrived at Number 66 with “Love You Like I Used To” (4.8 million streams), his first new single since 2018. G-Eazy was not far behind with “Hate the Way,” a song featuring Blackbear that picked up 4.3 million streams. And T.I.’s “Pardon,” which includes a feature from the streaming star Lil Baby, debuted at Number 71.

See the full RS 100 here.