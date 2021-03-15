Drake Sweeps Top Three on the RS 100 with ‘Scary Hours 2’

Four new songs exploded on to the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Drake swept the top three, with “What’s Next” debuting at Number One, followed by “Wants and Needs” with Lil Baby at Number Two and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross at Number Three. The trio of songs, which make up Drake’s Scary Hours 2 EP, pulled in more than 108 million streams between them.

With “What’s Next,” Drake officially breaks the record for the most Number Ones in RS 100 history, with five.

Top Songs The week of March 5, 2021 1 What’s Next Drake NEW! Song Units 357.6K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 42.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 2 Wants and Needs Drake feat. Lil Baby NEW! Song Units 315.4K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 37.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label 3 Lemon Pepper Freestyle Drake feat. Rick Ross NEW! Song Units 243.5K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 28.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label 4 Leave The Door Open Bruno Mars , Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic NEW! Song Units 172.8K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Song Streams 18.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 5 Up Cardi B Song Units 149.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 18.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s new Silk Sonic project took Number Four with “Leave the Door Open,” a throwback R&B ballad. “Leave the Door Open” pulled in over 18 million streams last week, and also led the field in terms of sales, earning more than 26,000 downloads.

Justin Bieber and Lil Baby also launched new songs into the top 20, making it a busy week at the top of the RS 100. Bieber’s latest single, “Hold On,” is produced by the heavy hitters Andrew Watt — who was awarded a trophy for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, at Sunday’s Grammys — and Louis Bell. The track racked up seven million streams, debuting at Number 11. Lil Baby’s “Real As It Gets,” featuring RS Breakthrough artist EST Gee, debuted at Number 15.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The new triptych from Drake pushed other recent Number Ones down the chart, at least for now — Cardi B’s “Up” fell to Number Five, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” tumbled to Number Six, and Lil Tjay and 6lack’s “Calling My Phone” dropped to Number Seven. Viral singles from Kali Uchis and Masked Wolf hovered outside of the Top Ten.