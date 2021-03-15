 RS Charts: Drake Is Number One With 'What's Next' - Rolling Stone
Drake Sweeps Top Three on the RS 100 with ‘Scary Hours 2’

‘What’s Next’ debuts atop the RS 100 in a busy week on the RS 100.

Elias Leight

Drake

Courtesy of Republic Records

Four new songs exploded on to the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Drake swept the top three, with “What’s Next” debuting at Number One, followed by “Wants and Needs” with Lil Baby at Number Two and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with Rick Ross at Number Three. The trio of songs, which make up Drake’s Scary Hours 2 EP, pulled in more than 108 million streams between them. 

With “What’s Next,” Drake officially breaks the record for the most Number Ones in RS 100 history, with five.

Top Songs

The week of March 5, 2021
1

What’s Next

Drake
NEW!
Song Units 357.6K NEW!
2

Wants and Needs

Drake feat. Lil Baby
NEW!
Song Units 315.4K NEW!
3

Lemon Pepper Freestyle

Drake feat. Rick Ross
NEW!
Song Units 243.5K NEW!
4

Leave The Door Open

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic
NEW!
Song Units 172.8K NEW!
5

Up

Cardi B
Song Units 149.2K

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s new Silk Sonic project took Number Four with “Leave the Door Open,” a throwback R&B ballad. “Leave the Door Open” pulled in over 18 million streams last week, and also led the field in terms of sales, earning more than 26,000 downloads. 

Is Drake Trying to Tell Us Something?
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Drop 'Leave the Door Open' Video

Justin Bieber and Lil Baby also launched new songs into the top 20, making it a busy week at the top of the RS 100. Bieber’s latest single, “Hold On,” is produced by the heavy hitters Andrew Watt — who was awarded a trophy for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, at Sunday’s Grammys — and Louis Bell. The track racked up seven million streams, debuting at Number 11. Lil Baby’s “Real As It Gets,” featuring RS Breakthrough artist EST Gee, debuted at Number 15. 

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The new triptych from Drake pushed other recent Number Ones down the chart, at least for now — Cardi B’s “Up” fell to Number Five, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” tumbled to Number Six, and Lil Tjay and 6lack’s “Calling My Phone” dropped to Number Seven. Viral singles from Kali Uchis and Masked Wolf hovered outside of the Top Ten. 

