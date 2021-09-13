Drake Becomes First Artist to Sweep the Top 10 on the RS 100

Drake was utterly and completely dominant on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, taking control of the entire Top Ten with songs from his new album Certified Lover Boy. The leader was “Way 2 Sexy,” a goofy yet thunderous collaboration with Future and Young Thug that earned more than 57 million streams. (Future also landed at Number 11 thanks to his appearance on Drake’s “N 2 Deep.”) “Way 2 Sexy” claims the second biggest debut of the year behind Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”

Drake enjoyed five different songs with more than 40 million streams apiece — not just “Way 2 Sexy” but “Girls Want Girls” with Lil Baby, “Fair Trade” with Travis Scott, “Champagne Poetry,” and “Knife Talk” with 21 Savage and Project Pat, marking Project Pat’s first entry on the RS 100. Thanks to Drake, Yebba earned her first entry as well, with “Yebba’s Heartbreak” (Number 17, 22.7 million streams), while the Nigerian singer Tems earned her second hit — following the Wizkid collaboration “Essence” (Number 40, 8.5 million streams) — as a featured vocalist on “Fountains” (Number 19, 20.2 million streams). Every single Certified Lover Boy song arrived in the Top 25.

The only song that wasn’t swept out of the Top 20 by new Drake tracks was the Kid Laroi’s “Stay” with Justin Bieber. “Stay” fell to Number 15 (23.1 million streams). While BTS’ “Butter” fell to Number 25, it remained the highest-selling track of the week.

After Kanye West’s big debut on the previous RS 100, the arrival of Drake sent West’s biggest hit, “Hurricane,” down to Number 21 (19.3 million streams). Other songs from West’s Donda — “Off the Grid,” “Moon,” “Jail,” and “Praise God” — were sprinkled in the Top 40. He still had 15 chart entries overall.

Top Songs The week of September 3, 2021 1 Way 2 Sexy Drake feat. Future, Young Thug NEW! Song Units 473.3K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Song Streams 57.8M Top Cities Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 2 Girls Want Girls Drake feat. Lil Baby NEW! Song Units 424.2K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Atlanta, GA Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Song Streams 52.5M Top Cities Atlanta, GA Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 3 Fair Trade Drake feat. Travis Scott NEW! Song Units 399.1K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities New York, NY Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Houston, TX Song Streams 49M Top Cities New York, NY Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Houston, TX Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 4 Champagne Poetry Drake NEW! Song Units 346.6K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities New York, NY Atlanta, GA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Song Streams 43.2M Top Cities New York, NY Atlanta, GA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 5 Knife Talk Drake feat. 21 Savage, Project Pat NEW! Song Units 342.7K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Memphis, TN Atlanta, GA Houston, TX Song Streams 42.4M Top Cities Memphis, TN Atlanta, GA Houston, TX Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from Drake’s streaming onslaught, there were few other notable debuts on the RS 100. Meek Mill launched at Number 63 with “Blue Notes 2,” a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert that amassed 6.3 million streams. “Meet Me at Our Spot,” a 2020 collaboration between the Anxiety, Willow, and Tyler Cole, also made its chart debut this week roughly 18 months after it came out. The track has recently started to gain some momentum on TikTok, where it’s been used to soundtrack more than 50,000 videos.

Next week, expect new singles from Ed Sheeran and Baby Keem — collaborating again Kendirck Lamar on the follow-up to “Family Ties” (Number 32, 12.4 million streams) — to perform well on the RS 100.