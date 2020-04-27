 RS Charts: DaBaby Makes Strong Showing But Drake Is Still Number One - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
RS Charts: DaBaby Makes Strong Showing, But Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Is Still Number One

DaBaby peppered the RS 100 with new songs from his Blame It on Baby album

Drake

Drake's "Toosie Slide" is Number One again.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Drake’s “Toosie Slide” barely beat back a fierce challenge from DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” allowing the superstar to hold on to Number One on the Rolling Sonte Top 100 Songs chart for the third consecutive week. DaBaby was able to out-stream Drake (22.8 million to 22.1 million), but he lost the downloads battle (9,400 to 11,600), allowing Drake to win the top spot by a narrow margin.

“Rockstar” is a fan favorite from DaBaby’s new album Blame It on Baby. The track mixes bright acoustic guitar with rumbling 808s and a guest verse from Roddy Ricch, whose long-running Number One “The Box” fell to Number Four. “Rockstar” “really highlighted how versatile [DaBaby] really is,” the producer SethInTheKitchen told Rolling Stone. “I said, ‘damn bro, you been working on your singing?’ He drilled these notes.”

“Rockstar” was one of two new DaBaby collaborations to debut in the Top Ten; it was joined by “Jump,” which features Youngboy Never Broke Again. “Jump,” which was produced by DJ K.i.D. and Rocco Did It Again, arrived at Number Five. In total, DaBaby launched ten new songs into the Top 40. 

Top Songs

The week of April 17, 2020
1

Toosie Slide

Drake
Song Units 196.3K
2

Rockstar

DaBaby
NEW!
Song Units 194.7K NEW!
3

Blinding Lights

The Weeknd
Song Units 169.4K
4

The Box

Roddy Ricch
Song Units 144.8K
5

Jump

DaBaby
NEW!
Song Units 124.5K NEW!

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

While DaBaby accounted for the lion’s share of the new entries on the RS 100, the country singer Morgan Wallen managed an impressive debut with “More Than My Hometown,” which picked up more than six million streams and arrived at Number 27. Joji also earned 4.5 million streams on “Gimme Love,” the lead single from his upcoming second album, Nectar

Next week, Travis Scott’s new single “The Scotts,” which features Kid Cudi, is expected to debut high on the RS 100.

Rolling Stone
