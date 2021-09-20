Drake Holds At Number One on the RS 100 With ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Drake easily held the Number One position this week on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart with “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, as the track collected 35 million streams. An impressive seven out of the Top Ten were tracks from Certified Lover Boy. “Knife Talk” rose from the previous week to Number Two, while “Girls Want Girls” fell to Number Four. In total, Drake logged 21 tracks this week, with every song from Certified Lover Boy remaining except “The Remorse.”
The top 10 was re-visited by three hits: The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” at Number Three, Walker Hayes’s “Fancy Like” at Number Six, and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” at Number Seven.
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Elsewhere on the chart, “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals hit a new peak at Number 11, continuing to rise on the chart in its 34th week. This is the third longest time a song has charted on the RS 100 and hit a new peak. Ed Sheeran scored the week’s biggest debut with “Shivers” at Number 18, and Chlöe made her RS 100 debut with “Have Mercy” at Number 27.
Next week, expect high debuts from tracks off of Lil Nas X’s Montero, as well as Taylor Swift’s surprise release of “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”.
See the full RS 100 here.