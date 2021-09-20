Drake Holds At Number One on the RS 100 With ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Drake easily held the Number One position this week on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart with “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, as the track collected 35 million streams. An impressive seven out of the Top Ten were tracks from Certified Lover Boy. “Knife Talk” rose from the previous week to Number Two, while “Girls Want Girls” fell to Number Four. In total, Drake logged 21 tracks this week, with every song from Certified Lover Boy remaining except “The Remorse.”

The top 10 was re-visited by three hits: The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” at Number Three, Walker Hayes’s “Fancy Like” at Number Six, and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” at Number Seven.

Top Songs The week of September 10, 2021 1 Way 2 Sexy Drake feat. Future , Young Thug Song Units 281.3K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Memphis, TN Atlanta, GA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Song Streams 35M Top Cities Memphis, TN Atlanta, GA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 2 Knife Talk Drake feat. 21 Savage, Project Pat Song Units 229.7K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities San Antonio, TX Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Song Streams 28.9M Top Cities San Antonio, TX Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 3 Stay The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber Song Units 182.7K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 22.4M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 4 Girls Want Girls Drake feat. Lil Baby Song Units 181.8K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Atlanta, GA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL New York, NY Song Streams 22.8M Top Cities Atlanta, GA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL New York, NY Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 5 Fair Trade Drake feat. Travis Scott Song Units 181.5K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Houston, TX Song Streams 22.8M Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Houston, TX Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the chart, “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals hit a new peak at Number 11, continuing to rise on the chart in its 34th week. This is the third longest time a song has charted on the RS 100 and hit a new peak. Ed Sheeran scored the week’s biggest debut with “Shivers” at Number 18, and Chlöe made her RS 100 debut with “Have Mercy” at Number 27.

Next week, expect high debuts from tracks off of Lil Nas X’s Montero, as well as Taylor Swift’s surprise release of “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”.

See the full RS 100 here.