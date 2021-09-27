RS Charts: Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ Spends Third Week at Number One

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” spent a third week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, picking up more than 28 million on-demand streams. Impressively, Drake still has four songs in the Top Ten three weeks after the release of his new album, the juggernaut Certified Lover Boy. “Knife Talk” with 21 Savage and Project Pat sat at Number Three (24.3 million streams), “Girls Want Girls” with Lil Baby settled at Number Seven (17.3 million), and “Fair Trade” with Travis Scott fell right behind at Number Eight (17.1 million). Drake still accounts for 20% of the Top 100 single handedly.

The release of Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, powered the hit “Industry Baby” back to Number Two (24.6 million streams). It was joined by “That’s What I Want,” a driving guitar pop track co-written by Ryan Tedder that launched at Number Five (18 million). And “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” also rebounded to Number Nine, making Lil Nas X the only star to challenge Drake with three Top Ten singles this week. Other Montero tracks, including “Scoop” with Doja Cat and “Dolla Sign Slime” with Megan Thee Stallion, also debuted on the upper half of the RS 100.

While Drake and Lil Nas X dominated the top of the chart with new releases, a pair of long-running singles quietly held their own. Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which was released back in June, sat at Number Six, pulling in 14.6 million streams. (This was also the second highest selling song of the week, behind BTS’ “Butter.”) And Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” which came out in 2020, earned 13.7 million streams, good for a Number Ten position. It took 35 weeks for the track to reach the Top Ten.

Top Songs The week of September 17, 2021 1 Way 2 Sexy Drake feat. Future, Young Thug Song Units 224.8K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Memphis, TN Atlanta, GA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Song Streams 28.1M Top Cities Memphis, TN Atlanta, GA Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 2 Industry Baby Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Song Units 192.9K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Philadelphia, PA Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Song Streams 24.6M Top Cities Philadelphia, PA Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 3 Knife Talk Drake feat. 21 Savage, Project Pat Song Units 192.1K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Memphis, TN San Antonio, TX Atlanta, GA Song Streams 24.3M Top Cities Memphis, TN San Antonio, TX Atlanta, GA Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 4 Stay The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber Song Units 174.9K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 21.6M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 5 Thats What I Want Lil Nas X NEW! Song Units 146.4K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Hartford & New Haven, CT Song Streams 18M Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Hartford & New Haven, CT Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Every fall, listeners return to Earth, Wind & Fire’s irrepressible classic “September,” especially on the 21st day of the month, which is memorialized in the song’s opening line. As a result, the golden oldie jumped to Number 87 on the latest chart, with 4.5 million streams, an increase of 75% over the previous week. CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” took a very different path to the RS 100: It was originally released in 2019, but it has now been used in more than three million videos on the app TikTok. Last week, it earned more than five million streams.

See the full RS 100 here.