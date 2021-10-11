RS Charts: Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ Rebounds to Number One

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The collaboration with Future and Young Thug, which pulled in 19.9 million streams, has spent four non-consecutive weeks in the top spot; it was briefly displaced by the Coldplay and BTS collaboration “My Universe,” which fell to Number Seven (6.5 million streams) in its second week, even as it out-sold all its competitors.

It was a quiet week on the Top Songs chart: “Way 2 Sexy” nabbed Number One with just 156,603 project units, one of the lowest totals for a Number One in the chart’s history. And the three songs that trailed “Way 2 Sexy” weren’t behind by much — another Drake hit, “Knife Talk,” earned 150,600 project units, while Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” amassed 147,800, and the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” garnered 144,100.

After spending 13 weeks in the Top Ten, Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” rose to a new peak on the RS 100 at Number Five (13.4 million streams). Meek Mill’s “Sharing Locations,” which features the popular combination of Lil Baby and Lil Durk, jumped into the Top Ten following the release of Mill’s new Expensive Pain album. And Drake still had another pair of Top Ten hits — as he has for much of the last month — in the form of “Girls Want Girls” and “Fair Trade.”

Top Songs The week of October 1, 2021 1 Way 2 Sexy Drake feat. Future, Young Thug Song Units 156.6K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Memphis, TN Atlanta, GA Chicago, IL Song Streams 19.9M Top Cities Memphis, TN Atlanta, GA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 2 Knife Talk Drake feat. 21 Savage, Project Pat Song Units 150.6K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities San Antonio, TX Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Song Streams 19.3M Top Cities San Antonio, TX Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 3 Industry Baby Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Song Units 147.8K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Indianapolis, IN New York, NY Song Streams 19.2M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Indianapolis, IN New York, NY Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 4 Stay The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber Song Units 144.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 13 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN New York, NY Song Streams 18M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN New York, NY Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 5 Fancy Like Walker Hayes Song Units 127.9K Peak Position 5 Weeks on Chart 16 Record Label Monument Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA St. Louis, MO Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Song Streams 13.4M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA St. Louis, MO Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Record Label Monument Monument

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

CKay’s TikTok hit “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” continued to rocket up the Songs chart, landing at Number 11 with 10.9 million streams. Only four other songs this year have debuted in the lower half of the chart and climbed into the Top 15 in three weeks or less, putting CKay in the company of Taylor Swift (“Mr. Perfectly Fine”), Doja Cat (“Streets”), Coi Leray (“No More Parties”), and Lil Baby with Lil Durk (“Voice of the Heroes”).

What separates “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” from those four is that it originally came out back in 2019 and only recently caught a wave. “’Love Nwantiti’ was a freestyle,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “… I recorded around midnight and I was really sleepy, so I decided I was gonna put words to the ‘ah ah ah‘ part in the morning. Long story short, woke up in the morning and [I] realized it was fire.”

The highest debut of the week belonged to Mill, whose “Intro (Hate on Me)” launched at Number 17 with 9.3 million streams. “Intro” was one of ten new Expensive Pain songs that landed on the RS 1oo.

