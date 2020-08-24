RS Charts: Drake’s ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ Beats Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in Close Race for Number One

“Laugh Now Cry Later,” the latest triumphant single from Drake, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Hot 100 Songs chart. The track, which includes a guest verse from Lil Durk and a video packed with high-powered athletes, amassed more than 52 million streams and more than 20,000 downloads. That was enough to sneak past Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” which debuted at Number One a week ago. In its second week on the chart, “WAP” picked up 48.2 million streams and over 35,000 downloads.

“Laugh Now Cry Later” was one of three new singles to arrive in the Top Ten. The counter singer Morgan Wallen landed at Number Three with “7 Summers,” which earned an impressive streaming tally (21 million streams) for a country single along with almost 28,000 downloads. Miley Cyrus’ Eighties throwback “Midnight Sky” debuted at Number Eight with 10 million streams.

Top Songs The week of August 14, 2020 1 Laugh Now Cry Later Drake feat. Lil Durk NEW! Song Units 444.4K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 52.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 2 WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 420.6K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Chicago, IL Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Song Streams 48.2M Top Cities New York, NY Chicago, IL Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Record Label 3 7 Summers Morgan Wallen NEW! Song Units 199.1K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Nashville, TN Atlanta, GA Song Streams 21M Top Cities New York, NY Nashville, TN Atlanta, GA Record Label 4 Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Song Units 140.7K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 18 Record Label Interscope Top Cities New York, NY Philadelphia, PA Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Song Streams 18M Top Cities New York, NY Philadelphia, PA Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Record Label Interscope Interscope 5 Whats Poppin Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne Song Units 135.9K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 29 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 17.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

TikTok continues to influence the RS 100 this week. BØRNS’ “Electric Love,” which came out way back in 2015, jumped onto the chart at Number 83 thanks to a sudden surge of TikTok popularity. And 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” has also been used in videos by some of the biggest creators on the app, helping push the track into the Top Ten. (“U can’t say I don’t make hits,” 24kgoldn wrote on Twitter.)

In addition, Internet Money’s posse cut “Lemonade” — featuring Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav — picked up eight million streams, good for a Number 30 debut. Money Man’s “24” also debuted in the Top 40, helped by a remix featuring the streaming star Lil Baby.

Next week, expect BTS’ new single “Dynamite” to debut high on the RS 100. The lite-funk single is the group’s first release entirely in English.