 RS Charts: Drake's 'Laugh Now Cry Later' Takes Number One From 'WAP' - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Drake’s ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ Beats Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in Close Race for Number One

Morgan Wallen also enjoyed a massive debut with “7 Summers”

Drake watches the broadcast of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors, at a viewing party outside Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Drake and Lil Durk have the most popular song in the country.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press/AP

“Laugh Now Cry Later,” the latest triumphant single from Drake, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Hot 100 Songs chart. The track, which includes a guest verse from Lil Durk and a video packed with high-powered athletes, amassed more than 52 million streams and more than 20,000 downloads. That was enough to sneak past Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” which debuted at Number One a week ago. In its second week on the chart, “WAP” picked up 48.2 million streams and over 35,000 downloads. 

“Laugh Now Cry Later” was one of three new singles to arrive in the Top Ten. The counter singer Morgan Wallen landed at Number Three with “7 Summers,” which earned an impressive streaming tally (21 million streams) for a country single along with almost 28,000 downloads. Miley Cyrus’ Eighties throwback “Midnight Sky” debuted at Number Eight with 10 million streams. 

Top Songs

The week of August 14, 2020
1

Laugh Now Cry Later

Drake feat. Lil Durk
NEW!
Song Units 444.4K NEW!
2

WAP

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Song Units 420.6K
3

7 Summers

Morgan Wallen
NEW!
Song Units 199.1K NEW!
4

Rockstar

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Song Units 140.7K
5

Whats Poppin

Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Song Units 135.9K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

TikTok continues to influence the RS 100 this week. BØRNS’ “Electric Love,” which came out way back in 2015, jumped onto the chart at Number 83 thanks to a sudden surge of TikTok popularity. And 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood” has also been used in videos by some of the biggest creators on the app, helping push the track into the Top Ten. (“U can’t say I don’t make hits,” 24kgoldn wrote on Twitter.)

In addition, Internet Money’s posse cut “Lemonade” — featuring Gunna, Don Toliver, and Nav — picked up eight million streams, good for a Number 30 debut. Money Man’s “24” also debuted in the Top 40, helped by a remix featuring the streaming star Lil Baby.

Next week, expect BTS’ new single “Dynamite” to debut high on the RS 100. The lite-funk single is the group’s first release entirely in English.

In This Article: BTS, Cardi B, Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, RS Charts

