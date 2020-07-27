RS Charts: DJ Khaled and Drake Debut at Number One With ‘Popstar’

“Popstar,” the latest summer juggernaut from DJ Khaled and Drake, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. DJ Khaled produced the sinewy track along with Oz and David & Eli; it’s full of goofy Drake boasts like “if we talkin’ joints, it’s just me and David Foster/Bodyguards don’t look like Kevin Costner.” “Popstar” earned more than 14,000 downloads and nearly 24 million streams.

Another new DJ Khaled track featuring Drake, “Greece,” also enjoyed a strong debut, arriving at Number Four on the RS 100 with 18.8 million streams. Those were the only two new songs in the Top Ten, which was otherwise dominated by DaBaby’s long-running “Rockstar” and popular posthumous tracks from Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.

Many of Juice WRLD’s songs saw dips in streams after owning the upper reaches of the chart during their debut week. Still, “Come & Go” and “Wishing Well” retained their spots in the Top Ten, and the rapper single handedly accounted for 20% of the Top 100.

Top Songs The week of July 17, 2020 1 Popstar DJ Khaled feat. Drake NEW! Song Units 207.5K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Epic Records Top Cities North Platte, NE Alpena, MI Glendive, MT Song Streams 23.9M Top Cities North Platte, NE Alpena, MI Glendive, MT Record Label Epic Records Epic Records 2 Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Song Units 187.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 14 Record Label Top Cities Glendive, MT Puerto Rico, PR Juneau, AK Song Streams 23.7M Top Cities Glendive, MT Puerto Rico, PR Juneau, AK Record Label 3 Whats Poppin Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne Song Units 179.8K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 26 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT North Platte, NE Song Streams 23.1M Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT North Platte, NE Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 4 Greece DJ Khaled feat. Drake NEW! Song Units 162.2K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Epic Records Top Cities North Platte, NE Mankato, MN Glendive, MT Song Streams 18.8M Top Cities North Platte, NE Mankato, MN Glendive, MT Record Label Epic Records Epic Records 5 Come & Go Juice WRLD, Marshmello Song Units 150.6K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Greenwood-Greenville, MS Song Streams 19.6M Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Greenwood-Greenville, MS Record Label Interscope Interscope

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from DJ Khaled and Drake, barely any new songs cracked the RS 100 this week. Two exceptions were J. Cole’s “The Climb Back” (Number 77) and “Lion King on Ice” (90), the first taste of a forthcoming album titled The Fall Off. Cole’s new songs were released on Wednesday night, so they didn’t have much time to impact the chart, but they still amassed almost 10 millions streams between them.

Next week, it’s safe to assume that songs from Taylor Swift’s Folklore will pepper the top of the RS 100.