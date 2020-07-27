 RS Charts: DJ Khaled and Drake Debut at Number One With 'Popstar' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

RS Charts: DJ Khaled and Drake Debut at Number One With ‘Popstar’

J. Cole’s two new tracks also made their debut

Drake & DJ Khaled

A pair of collaborations between DJ Khaled and Drake debuted high on the RS 100.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images, Roger Kisby/Getty Images

“Popstar,” the latest summer juggernaut from DJ Khaled and Drake, debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. DJ Khaled produced the sinewy track along with Oz and David & Eli; it’s full of goofy Drake boasts like “if we talkin’ joints, it’s just me and David Foster/Bodyguards don’t look like Kevin Costner.” “Popstar” earned more than 14,000 downloads and nearly 24 million streams.

Another new DJ Khaled track featuring Drake, “Greece,” also enjoyed a strong debut, arriving at Number Four on the RS 100 with 18.8 million streams. Those were the only two new songs in the Top Ten, which was otherwise dominated by DaBaby’s long-running “Rockstar” and popular posthumous tracks from Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD

Many of Juice WRLD’s songs saw dips in streams after owning the upper reaches of the chart during their debut week. Still, “Come & Go” and “Wishing Well” retained their spots in the Top Ten, and the rapper single handedly accounted for 20% of the Top 100. 

Top Songs

The week of July 17, 2020
1

Popstar

DJ Khaled feat. Drake
NEW!
Song Units 207.5K NEW!
2

Rockstar

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Song Units 187.1K
3

Whats Poppin

Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Song Units 179.8K
4

Greece

DJ Khaled feat. Drake
NEW!
Song Units 162.2K NEW!
5

Come & Go

Juice WRLD, Marshmello
Song Units 150.6K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from DJ Khaled and Drake, barely any new songs cracked the RS 100 this week. Two exceptions were J. Cole’s “The Climb Back” (Number 77) and “Lion King on Ice” (90), the first taste of a forthcoming album titled The Fall Off. Cole’s new songs were released on Wednesday night, so they didn’t have much time to impact the chart, but they still amassed almost 10 millions streams between them. 

Next week, it’s safe to assume that songs from Taylor Swift’s Folklore will pepper the top of the RS 100.

In This Article: DaBaby, DJ Khaled, Drake, J. Cole, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, RS Charts

