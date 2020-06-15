RS Charts: DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s ‘Rockstar’ Repeats at Number One

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” enjoyed its third non-consecutive week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The single picked up 26 million more streams, maintaining a comfortable chart lead over Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé (17.7 million streams) and Imanbek’s remix of Saint Jhn’s “Roses” (13.9 million).

The influence of the app TikTok was particularly obvious during an otherwise quiet release week for new singles. “Rockstar” has been used in close to three million TikTok videos; “Savage” in 27.5 million; “Roses” in 3.3 million. Four other songs in the Top Ten — Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” — are also very popular on the app.

Top Songs The week of June 5, 2020 1 Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Song Units 184.7K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Helena, MT Song Streams 26M Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Helena, MT Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Savage Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé Song Units 130.3K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 14 Record Label 300 Entertainment Top Cities North Platte, NE Alpena, MI Ottumwa, IA-Kirksville, MO Song Streams 17.7M Top Cities North Platte, NE Alpena, MI Ottumwa, IA-Kirksville, MO Record Label 300 Entertainment 300 Entertainment 3 Roses (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN Song Units 102.3K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 13 Record Label Top Cities Greenwood-Greenville, MS Zanesville, OH Meridian, MS Song Streams 13.9M Top Cities Greenwood-Greenville, MS Zanesville, OH Meridian, MS Record Label 4 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Song Units 101K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 28 Record Label Republic Top Cities Helena, MT Greenwood-Greenville, MS Alpena, MI Song Streams 13.3M Top Cities Helena, MT Greenwood-Greenville, MS Alpena, MI Record Label Republic Republic 5 Rain On Me Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Song Units 94.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Helena, MT Lima, OH Zanesville, OH Song Streams 12.4M Top Cities Helena, MT Lima, OH Zanesville, OH Record Label Interscope Interscope

Meek Mill’s “Otherside of America” was one of the few new songs to debut in the upper half of the Top 100, earning 6.2 million streams. In “Otherside of America,” Mill raps about growing up in poverty — “We was starvin’ for a thousand nights/Livin’ like we tryna die tonight” — over a rumbling beat produced by Butterbeats and Shroom.

Next week, look for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Trollz,” a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, and Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” a song inspired by the recent protests, to debut high on the chart. DaBaby also released a remix of “Rockstar” in an effort to continue his own run at Number One.