 RS Charts: DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Repeats at Number One
RS Charts: DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s ‘Rockstar’ Repeats at Number One

Meek Mill’s bracing “Otherside of America” debuts at Number 46

Roddy Ricch & Da Baby

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch repeat at Number One.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock, Brandon Nagy/Shutterstock

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” enjoyed its third non-consecutive week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The single picked up 26 million more streams, maintaining a comfortable chart lead over Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé (17.7 million streams) and Imanbek’s remix of Saint Jhn’s “Roses” (13.9 million). 

The influence of the app TikTok was particularly obvious during an otherwise quiet release week for new singles. “Rockstar” has been used in close to three million TikTok videos; “Savage” in 27.5 million; “Roses” in 3.3 million. Four other songs in the Top Ten — Drake’s “Toosie Slide,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Doja Cat’s “Say So,” and Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” — are also very popular on the app.

Top Songs

The week of June 5, 2020
1

Rockstar

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
Song Units 184.7K
2

Savage

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Song Units 130.3K
3

Roses (Imanbek Remix)

SAINt JHN
Song Units 102.3K
4

Blinding Lights

The Weeknd
Song Units 101K
5

Rain On Me

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
Song Units 94.2K

Meek Mill’s “Otherside of America” was one of the few new songs to debut in the upper half of the Top 100, earning 6.2 million streams. In “Otherside of America,” Mill raps about growing up in poverty — “We was starvin’ for a thousand nights/Livin’ like we tryna die tonight” — over a rumbling beat produced by Butterbeats and Shroom. 

Next week, look for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Trollz,” a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, and Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” a song inspired by the recent protests, to debut high on the chart. DaBaby also released a remix of “Rockstar” in an effort to continue his own run at Number One. 

In This Article: DaBaby, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, RS Charts, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Tiktok

