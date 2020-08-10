RS Charts: DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Returns to Number One

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s irrepressible “Rockstar” returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. “Rockstar” enjoyed more than a month at Number One earlier this summer before being dethroned for three weeks by Juice WRLD and Marshmello’s “Come & Go,” DJ Khaled and Drake’s “Popstar,” and Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan.” But DaBaby’s single never left the Top Five, and it jumped back to Number One this week, out-streaming Jack Harlow’s star-studded remix of “Whats Poppin.”

After dominating the RS 100 last week, songs from Taylor Swift’s surprise album Folklore slipped down the latest chart. “Cardigan” fell from Number One to Number Four, while “The 1” slid from Number Two to Number Five. “Exile,” a collaboration with Bon Iver, dipped from Number Three to Number 12.

Top Songs The week of July 31, 2020 1 Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Song Units 157.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 16 Record Label Interscope Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 19.9M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Whats Poppin Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne Song Units 150.2K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 28 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 19.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 3 my future Billie Eilish NEW! Song Units 140.5K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 15.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 4 cardigan Taylor Swift Song Units 128.6K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 14.9M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic Republic 5 the 1 Taylor Swift Song Units 122.6K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 14.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic Republic

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Billie Eilish’s “My Future” earned the week’s highest debut, arriving at Number Three with 15.8 million streams. Eilish wrote the track with her brother Finneas, who also served as producer. “My Future” starts beat-less and almost a capella; Eilish doesn’t add a loping beat until after more than 100 seconds of singing.

A$AP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips,” the rapper’s new single with Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO, earned 6.7 million streams, good for a Number 16 debut. A pair of collaborations between Lil Uzi Vert and Future, “Over Your Head” and “Patek,” arrived at Number 70 and Number 75, respectively. The songs had been teased earlier in July but failed to materialize; they pulled in more than 11 million streams between them.