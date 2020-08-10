RS Charts: DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Returns to Number One

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s irrepressible “Rockstar” returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. “Rockstar” enjoyed more than a month at Number One earlier this summer before being dethroned for three weeks by Juice WRLD and Marshmello’s “Come & Go,” DJ Khaled and Drake’s “Popstar,” and Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan.” But DaBaby’s single never left the Top Five, and it jumped back to Number One this week, out-streaming Jack Harlow’s star-studded remix of “Whats Poppin.”
After dominating the RS 100 last week, songs from Taylor Swift’s surprise album Folklore slipped down the latest chart. “Cardigan” fell from Number One to Number Four, while “The 1” slid from Number Two to Number Five. “Exile,” a collaboration with Bon Iver, dipped from Number Three to Number 12.
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Billie Eilish’s “My Future” earned the week’s highest debut, arriving at Number Three with 15.8 million streams. Eilish wrote the track with her brother Finneas, who also served as producer. “My Future” starts beat-less and almost a capella; Eilish doesn’t add a loping beat until after more than 100 seconds of singing.
A$AP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips,” the rapper’s new single with Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO, earned 6.7 million streams, good for a Number 16 debut. A pair of collaborations between Lil Uzi Vert and Future, “Over Your Head” and “Patek,” arrived at Number 70 and Number 75, respectively. The songs had been teased earlier in July but failed to materialize; they pulled in more than 11 million streams between them.