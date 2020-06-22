RS Charts: DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Wins Close Race for Number One

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” won a fiercely contested battle for Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. “Rockstar,” which enjoyed a slight boost thanks to the timely release of a “BLM Remix,” racked up 27.6 million streams and more than 13,000 downloads. It enjoyed a slight edge over Lil Baby’s bracing “Bigger Picture,” which picked up 26.4 million streams and close to 8,000 downloads.

Another new song debuted at Number Three on the RS 100: Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz.” “Trollz” out-sold both “Bigger Picture” and “Rockstar” by a hefty margin, earning more than 100,000 downloads. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s sales total was helped by the release of 7-inch vinyl singles, which came with digital downloads.

But despite the creative marketing and the star power of both Tekashi 6ix9ine and Minaj, the pair weren’t able to out-stream either DaBaby or Lil Baby. “Trollz” picked up just under 13 million streams.

Top Songs The week of June 12, 2020 1 Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Song Units 222.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT North Platte, NE Song Streams 27.6M Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT North Platte, NE Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 The Bigger Picture Lil Baby NEW! Song Units 216.7K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Top Cities Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Puerto Rico, PR Butte-Bozeman, MT Song Streams 26.4M Top Cities Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Puerto Rico, PR Butte-Bozeman, MT Record Label 3 TROLLZ 6Ix9Ine & Nicki Minaj NEW! Song Units 203.4K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Scumgang Records Top Cities Butte-Bozeman, MT Missoula, MT Great Falls, MT Song Streams 12.7M Top Cities Butte-Bozeman, MT Missoula, MT Great Falls, MT Record Label Scumgang Records Scumgang Records 4 Savage Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé Song Units 141.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 15 Record Label 300 Entertainment Top Cities Alpena, MI Presque Isle, ME Twin Falls, ID Song Streams 16.8M Top Cities Alpena, MI Presque Isle, ME Twin Falls, ID Record Label 300 Entertainment 300 Entertainment 5 Roses (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN Song Units 115.8K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 14 Record Label Top Cities Meridian, MS Greenwood-Greenville, MS St. Joseph, MO Song Streams 13.7M Top Cities Meridian, MS Greenwood-Greenville, MS St. Joseph, MO Record Label

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The highest debut outside of the Top Three went to “Make It Rain,” the first posthumous single released by Pop Smoke’s estate following the rapper’s death in February. “Make It Rain” was produced by Yamaica and it features a guest verse from Rowdy Rebel. It earned 8.5 million streams, good for a Number 23 debut.

J. Cole made headlines with “Snow on tha Bluff,” a track that appeared to take aim at the Chicago rapper Noname, who had previously tweeted her disappointment in “y’all favorite top selling rappers not even willing to put a tweet up” condemning police brutality. “Snow on tha Bluff” amassed a load of social media backlash — along with 7.1 million streams.