RS Charts: DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Wins Close Race for Number One

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” won a fiercely contested battle for Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. “Rockstar,” which enjoyed a slight boost thanks to the timely release of a “BLM Remix,” racked up 27.6 million streams and more than 13,000 downloads. It enjoyed a slight edge over Lil Baby’s bracing “Bigger Picture,” which picked up 26.4 million streams and close to 8,000 downloads.
Another new song debuted at Number Three on the RS 100: Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz.” “Trollz” out-sold both “Bigger Picture” and “Rockstar” by a hefty margin, earning more than 100,000 downloads. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s sales total was helped by the release of 7-inch vinyl singles, which came with digital downloads.
But despite the creative marketing and the star power of both Tekashi 6ix9ine and Minaj, the pair weren’t able to out-stream either DaBaby or Lil Baby. “Trollz” picked up just under 13 million streams.
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
The highest debut outside of the Top Three went to “Make It Rain,” the first posthumous single released by Pop Smoke’s estate following the rapper’s death in February. “Make It Rain” was produced by Yamaica and it features a guest verse from Rowdy Rebel. It earned 8.5 million streams, good for a Number 23 debut.
J. Cole made headlines with “Snow on tha Bluff,” a track that appeared to take aim at the Chicago rapper Noname, who had previously tweeted her disappointment in “y’all favorite top selling rappers not even willing to put a tweet up” condemning police brutality. “Snow on tha Bluff” amassed a load of social media backlash — along with 7.1 million streams.