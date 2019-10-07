RS Charts: DaBaby’s ‘Intro’ Climbs to Number One

Songs from DaBaby’s Kirk flooded the RS 100 this week. “Intro” took the top spot with 20.4 million streams, beating Post Malone’s multi-week Number One “Circles” by a narrow margin. In total, DaBaby placed four Kirk songs in the Top 10 and 13 tracks in the Top 40, an impressive showing for an artist who didn’t have a national hit a year ago.

The other major winner on this week’s RS 100 was the rapper Kevin Gates, who returned with I’m Him, his first official album since January of 2016. Gates lobbed six new songs on to the RS 100. The leader was “By My Lonely,” which earned 7.6 million streams, good for a Number 40 debut.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

While no one came close to DaBaby’s chart dominance this week, a few other artists did manage to crack the RS 100. Rvssian, an ace producer with a long history in dancehall and Latin music, entered the chart at Number 45 thanks to “Writing on the Wall,” a collaboration with French Montana. Diplo and the Jonas Brothers also clocked in at Number 89 with their song “Lonely.”