RS Charts: DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Repeats at Number One, Beyoncé Debuts

DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” a sinewy collaboration with Roddy Ricch, spent another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The single earned more than 26 million streams, allowing it to repeat at Number One without breaking a sweat.

The contest for the runner-up spot was far more intense: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix featuring Beyoncé barely beat Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture” to take Number Two.

“The Bigger Picture,” which settled at Number Three, was one of two Lil Baby tracks in the Top Ten. “We Paid,” featuring the rising rapper 42 Dugg, jumped from Number 12 to Number Six on the latest chart. Jack Harlowe’s “What’s Poppin” made a similar leap this week, moving from Number 13 to Number Four, boosted partially by a remix featuring DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez.

Top Songs The week of June 19, 2020 1 Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Song Units 211.4K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Juneau, AK Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Song Streams 26.5M Top Cities Juneau, AK Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Savage Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé Song Units 135.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 16 Record Label 300 Entertainment Top Cities North Platte, NE Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Song Streams 16.2M Top Cities North Platte, NE Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Record Label 300 Entertainment 300 Entertainment 3 The Bigger Picture Lil Baby Song Units 135.4K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Capitol Top Cities Salt Lake City, UT Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Missoula, MT Song Streams 17.4M Top Cities Salt Lake City, UT Idaho Falls-Pocatello, ID Missoula, MT Record Label Capitol Capitol 4 Whats Poppin Jack Harlow Song Units 116.5K Peak Position 5 Weeks on Chart 22 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities Glendive, MT Helena, MT Puerto Rico, PR Song Streams 14.8M Top Cities Glendive, MT Helena, MT Puerto Rico, PR Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 5 Roses (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN Song Units 114.9K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 15 Record Label Top Cities Meridian, MS Zanesville, OH Glendive, MT Song Streams 13.6M Top Cities Meridian, MS Zanesville, OH Glendive, MT Record Label

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

While contemporary charts are littered with fast-rising singles benefitting from viral surges of interest, Gabby Barrett’s single “I Hope” took a markedly different path to the Top Ten. The country track originally came out in July 2019, and it has been on the RS 100 for the better part of a year. Barrett, a former American Idol singer, put out her debut album on June 19th, and her breakout single enjoyed 10.8 million streams during release week, jumping from Number 20 to Number Nine.

Beyoncé enjoyed the strongest debut on the RS 100 with her new track “Black Parade,” which arrived at Number 27 thanks to 5.9 million streams. The star was awarded the Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards by former First Lady Michelle Obama on Sunday.