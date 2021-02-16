RS Charts: Cardi B’s ‘Up’ Launches at Number One

Cardi B’s “Up” debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, earning 20.4 million streams and more than 34,000 downloads. By arriving at the top of the chart, Cardi B broke Olivia Rodrigo’s month-long run at Number One. It was a close race — Cardi B’s advantage over Rodrigo, who fell to Number Two, was less than 4,000 units.

In the aftermath of the Weeknd’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl, he enjoyed a pair of Top Five hits: “Blinding Lights” moved from Number Eight to Number Three, picking up 15.9 million streams, while “Save Your Tears” climbed from Number Six to Number Four, amassing 16.5 million streams. At the same time, a slew of old Weeknd hits rebounded on the chart, including “The Hills” (Number 32), “Starboy” (Number 50), “Can’t Feel My Face” (Number 66), “I Feel It Coming” (Number 84), “In Your Eyes” (Number 89), and “Earned It” (Number 100).

Top Songs The week of February 5, 2021 1 Up Cardi B NEW! Song Units 196.4K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 20.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label Atlantic Records 2 drivers license Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 193K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Song Streams 23.6M Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Record Label 3 Blinding Lights The Weeknd Song Units 153.1K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 63 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 15.9M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic 4 Save Your Tears The Weeknd Song Units 144.9K Peak Position 4 Weeks on Chart 8 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 16.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic 5 Good Days SZA Song Units 116.3K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 7 Record Label RCA Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 14.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label RCA Records

Breakout rapper Pooh Shiesty lept into the Top Ten with “Back in Blood,” a collaboration with Lil Durk. The track originally came out in November before reappearing recently on Shiesty’s major-label debut, Shiesty Season. “Back in Blood” earned 13.3 million streams, vaulting from Number 21 to Number Seven. Two other Shiesty Season tracks, “Neighbors” and “Box of Churches,” also debuted on the chart.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from Cardi B, the week’s biggest debut belonged to Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo. His single “Time Today” arrived Number 14 with 10.5 million streams.

See the full RS 100 here.