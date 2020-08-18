RS Charts: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Makes a Massive Number One Debut

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” exploded to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The Ayo & Keyz-produced track earned more than 52 million streams and more than 64,000 downloads, easily outpacing another high-powered collaboration, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd’s “Smile,” which debuted at Number Two thanks to 18.4 million streams.

Juice WRLD’s latest posthumous hit joined “Come & Go,” a collaboration with the producer Marshmello, in the Top Ten. The Weeknd’s appearance on “Smile” also gave him a second Top Ten hit on the latest chart — “Blinding Lights” continues to rack up more than 11 million streams a week. In addition, a pair of Pop Smoke songs from July continue to linger in the Top Ten, “For the Night” and “Mood Swings.”

Top Songs The week of August 7, 2020
1. WAP - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion (NEW! Song Units 488.7K, Atlantic Records)
2. Smile - Juice WRLD, The Weeknd (NEW! Song Units 155.5K)
3. Rockstar - DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch (Song Units 153.2K, Peak Position 1, Weeks on Chart 17, Interscope)
4. Whats Poppin - Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (Song Units 142.2K, Peak Position 2, Weeks on Chart 28, Atlantic Records)
5. For the Night - Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby (Song Units 126.6K, Peak Position 2, Weeks on Chart 6, Victor Victor Worldwide)

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

“Wap” and “Smile” weren’t the only new collaborations to debut on the RS 100. Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” arrived at Number 62, with Kane Brown and Nelly’s “Cool Again” one spot behind at Number 63.

In addition, deluxe editions of high-flying hip-hop albums launched several new tracks on to the latest songs chart. Rod Wave’s “Rags2Riches 2,” a collaboration with Lil Baby, amassed 9.6 million streams, while the rapper’s “Letter From Houston” pulled down another 8.3 million; both songs appeared on the expanded version of Pray 4 Love.

DaBaby also padded his Blame It on Baby album with 10 new tracks, and two of those streamed their way on to the RS 100: “Blind” with Young Thug (5.3 million streams) and “Peep Hole” (4.7 million).

