RS Charts: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Tops RS 100, Holding Off BTS

BTS’ all-English single “Dynamite” arrives at Number Two, as Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” falls to Number Three

cardi b megan thee stallion wap charts

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion regained the top spot on the RS 100.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” returned to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, earning 43.6 millions streams. The collaboration debuted at Number One two weeks ago before briefly ceding the top spot to Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Drake’s single fell to Number Three this week, picking up close to 32 million streams. 

“WAP” was able to hold off fierce competition from K-pop stars BTS, as their new song “Dynamite” debuted at Number Two. Most of the 290,800 units for the all-English single came from digital song sales: “Dynamite” saw over 166,000 downloads in its first week, and close to 16 million on-demand audio streams. 

24kgoldn’s “Mood,” a collaboration with Iann Dior, continued its rapid rise up the RS 100. The track has now been used in close to 400,000 TikTok videos. Audio streams of “Mood” have shot up week after week since the song was released in July, climbing from two million in a seven-day span to over six million to over 13 million; last week, the single picked up nearly 18 million streams. 

Top Songs

The week of August 21, 2020
1

WAP

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Song Units 373.2K
2

Dynamite

BTS
NEW!
Song Units 290.8K NEW!
3

Laugh Now Cry Later

Drake feat. Lil Durk
Song Units 260.7K
4

Mood

24kgoldn
Song Units 146.1K
5

Whats Poppin

Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Song Units 130.1K

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from BTS’ splashy launch at Number Two, there were few major debuts on the latest RS 100. Travis Scott’s “The Plan,” which appears on the soundtrack to Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster Tenet, arrived at Number 43.

The song was co-produced by Ludwig Goransson, best known for his work with Childish Gambino, and WondaGurl, who has previously produced hits for Scott and Rihanna. “As we were finishing the musical sound of the film, one of Ludwig’s suggestions was to bring Travis Scott into the mix and show him the film and get his input,” Nolan said in a statement. “… The song he created from Ludwig’s tracks and the way in which we wound up layering his voice into various elements of the soundtrack through the film really became the final piece of this puzzle.”

“The Plan” earned 5.8 million streams. See the full RS 100 here.

