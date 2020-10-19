RS Charts: Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Returns to Number One, ‘Dreams’ Rises to Number Three

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” returned to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The collaboration was dethroned for one week by Travis Scott, Young Thug, and M.I.A.’s “Franchise” and then for a second week by 21 Savage, Metro Boomin, and Drake’s “Mr. Right Now.” But “WAP” rebounded to Number One this week with more than 5,000 downloads and nearly 19 million streams; it has now spent seven weeks as the most popular song in the country.

As “WAP” returned to the top of the chart, Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” continued to surge in the wake of a viral TikTok video, jumping from Number 11 to Number Three. The track was downloaded over 25,000 times — more than any song on the RS 100 — in addition to earning nearly 14 million streams. The original TikTok video featuring “Dreams” has amassed more than 60 million views and turned its creator, Nathan Apodaca, into a popular interview subject. Last week, Stevie Nicks nodded to Apodaca’s clip in her first ever TikTok video.

After launching two songs to the top of the previous RS 100, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin saw a dip in streams during their second week. “Mr. Right Now” fell from Number One to Number Seven, while “Runnin” dropped from Number Two to Number Nine. Much of the rest of the Top Ten remained relatively unchanged, with Internet Money’s “Lemonade,” Pop Smoke’s “For the Night,” 24kgoldn’s “Mood,” and Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” continuing to enjoy prominent positions on the chart.

Top Songs The week of October 9, 2020 1 WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 146.3K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 18.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 2 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 144.1K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 19.2M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects 3 Dreams Fleetwood Mac Song Units 138.9K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Warner Bros. Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Song Streams 14M Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Record Label Warner Bros. Warner Bros. 4 Mood 24kgoldn Song Units 129.9K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 16.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 5 For the Night Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby Song Units 129.8K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 15 Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 17.8M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Few new songs appeared on the latest RS 100. Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous,” a collaboration with Doja Cat, arrived at Number 50 with more than four million streams. Clairo’s “Sofia,” which was released in 2019 on the singer’s Immunity album, debuted at Number 82. And another Fleetwood Mac Rumours favorite, “The Chain,” is now following in the footsteps of “Dreams,” earning 4.3 million streams, good enough to chart at Number 87.