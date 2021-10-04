RS Charts: Coldplay, BTS Dethrone Drake With ‘My Universe’

Coldplay’s new collaboration with BTS, “My Universe,” launched at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, dethroning Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.” This marks both Coldplay and BTS’ first Number One on the chart, and BTS make history as the first Korean act to top the RS 100.

“My Universe” is a pop-funk love song — “You, you are, my universe/And I, just want to put you first” — with arena ambitions; it’s co-written and co-produced by the Top 40 luminary Max Martin. The track amassed just 8.5 million streams, but like many BTS singles, it sold an impressive number of downloads, over 136,000. Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” which features Future and Young Thug, earned roughly three times as many streams, but only 4,100 downloads, falling to Number Two.

Even as “Way 2 Sexy” ended its run at Number One, Drake still maintained four different songs in the Top Ten a month after the release of Certified Lover Boy: His Right Said Fred-sampling hit was joined by “Knife Talk,” “Girls Want Girls,” and “Fair Trade,” each of which pulled in more than 13 million streams. Lil Nas X enjoyed three Top Ten hits on last week’s chart, but this week only one remained — “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow (Number Four, 20.6 million streams). The breezy, pop-radio-ready “That’s What I Want” fell to Number 12.

The Kid Laroi’s “Stay” — which has some of the same co-writers as “That’s What I Want” — held strong in the Top Ten as it has for several months. The same goes for Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like,” which streams (13.3 million) and sells well (19,200), and Glass Animals’ “Heat Wave,” which cracked the Top Ten on last week’s chart after climbing for more than half the year.

Top Songs The week of September 24, 2021 1 My Universe Coldplay, BTS NEW! Song Units 203.6K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Parlophone Top Cities San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Honolulu San Diego, CA Song Streams 8.5M Top Cities San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Honolulu San Diego, CA Record Label Parlophone Parlophone 2 Way 2 Sexy Drake feat. Future, Young Thug Song Units 187K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Song Streams 23.5M Top Cities Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 3 Knife Talk Drake feat. 21 Savage, Project Pat Song Units 167.1K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Republic/Cash Money Top Cities Nashville, TN San Antonio, TX Oklahoma City, OK Song Streams 21.3M Top Cities Nashville, TN San Antonio, TX Oklahoma City, OK Record Label Republic/Cash Money Republic/Cash Money 4 Industry Baby Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Song Units 159K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Baltimore, MD Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 20.6M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA Baltimore, MD Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 5 Stay The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber Song Units 155K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 12 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 19.3M Top Cities Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The highest debut aside from Coldplay and BTS belonged to YoungBoy Never Broke Again, whose mournful “Bad Morning” — “On three different drugs tryna take away my pain, but it’s still gonna flow/Try my hardest to put a smile on top my mans, but he still can’t cope” — crashed into the Top Ten with 12.1 million streams. Youngboy had 18 different chart entries this week following the release of Sincerely, Kentrell. Eight of those songs landed inside the Top 40. With this, he breaks Drake’s record as the artist with the most cumulative song entries on the RS 100, with 79.

Gunna and Future landed right behind “Bad Morning” with “Too Easy,” which amassed 11.4 million streams. Future has three different chart entries as a featured vocalist — two with Drake, and now one with Gunna. Joyner Lucas’ collaboration with J. Cole, “Your Heart,” also performed well opening week, launching at Number 18 (9.7 million streams). And “For Tonight,” a spare piano ballad from the R&B singer Giveon, debuted at Number 71 (5.5 million streams).

