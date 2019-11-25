RS Charts: Billie Eilish’s ‘Everything I Wanted’ Takes Number One

Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” leapt to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 songs chart after debuting at Number 51 on the previous ranking. The single earned more than 20 million streams and more than 16,000 downloads last week.

Behind Eilish, the newcomer Arizona Zervas held steady at Number Two with “Roxanne.” The viral single, which initially picked up momentum on TikTok, is now moving into the mainstream: Zervas has signed with Columbia Records, and the label promptly pushed “Roxanne” to Top 40 radio. The track gained more than 1,400 spins last week.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Just outside of the Top Ten, the R&B singer Jhené Aiko debuted at Number 12 with “None of Your Concern,” which features the rapper Big Sean. “None of Your Concern” sounds like an outtake from Drake’s Take Care album, and it alternates between re-hashing a past relationship —”You seem irritated, baby, why you never say it?/Isn’t this worth saving?” — and dismissing it: “Get your bitch ass off of my phone.” The track amassed more than 11 million streams last week.

“None of Your Concern” was one of two broken-hearted duets that debuted high on the RS 100 this week. A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Reply” arrived at Number 14 on the strength of 12.7 million streams.