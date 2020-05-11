 RS Charts: Beyoncé Powers Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' to Number One - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'Capone' Review: Tom Hardy Gets His Scarface On Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Beyoncé Remix Powers Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ to Number One

High-powered featured vocalists dominate the chart this week, as Nicki Minaj pushes Doja Cat’s “Say So” to Number Two

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
beyonce megan the stallion charts

Beyoncé joined Megan Thee Stallion on the "Savage" remix.

Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup/Shutterstock; Trish Badger/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, which features verses from Beyoncé, claimed Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. “Savage,” which has become enormously popular on TikTok, hung out in the Top Ten for all of April. The addition of Beyoncé helped the single earn more than 26 million streams, good enough to jump to the top of the chart. The presence of Beyoncé had a similarly galvanizing impact on radio programmers: The “Savage” remix jumped from Number Five to Number One on rap radio.

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t the only artist pulling from the remix playbook: Doja Cat’s “Say So,” another enormously popular TikTok record, jumped to Number Two on the latest RS 100 thanks to a new Nicki Minaj verse. Minaj adds a double-time rap to Doja Cat’s breezy disco revival; “Say So” amassed more than 19 million streams. 

Top Songs

The week of May 1, 2020
1

Savage

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
Song Units 277.7K
2

Say So

Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj
Song Units 246.5K
3

Pain 1993

Drake feat. Playboi Carti
NEW!
Song Units 212.2K NEW!
4

Toosie Slide

Drake
Song Units 202.3K
5

Chicago Freestyle

Drake feat. Giveon
NEW!
Song Units 185.6K NEW!

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Related

Beyonce Knowles
OnlyFans Responds to Beyoncé's Verse on Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage'
Drake’s 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes' Might Be His Gloomiest Release Ever

Related

Americana Music The Lumineers
How Americana Went Mainstream in the 2010s
10 Great Songs You Didn't Know Chris Stapleton Wrote

Outside of the Top Two, Drake owned the RS 100 with new songs from Dark Lane Demo Tapes project. He accounted for half of the Top Ten and 11 of the Top 20; every new song on Dark Lane Demo Tapes debuted in the Top 25. The leader was “Pain 1993,” a low-slung collaboration with a chirping Playboi Carti, followed by “Chicago Freestyle,” which pays homage to Eminem’s “Superman” and also incorporates vocals from Giveon, a young singer signed to Epic Records. 

On the lower reaches of the Top 100, another TikTok record is starting its climb: Melanie Martinez’s “Play Date.” The song originally came out way back in 2015; it was earning around 350,000 to 400,000 audio streams a week through the beginning of April, according to the analytics company Alpha Data. Once TikTok users latched on to the track, audio streams jumped to 1.2 million, than 3.5 million, than 4.2 million. “Play Date” is now at Number 87 on the latest RS 100.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Beyonce, Doja Cat, Drake, Eminem, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Playboi Carti, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.