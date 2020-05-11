RS Charts: Beyoncé Remix Powers Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ to Number One

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, which features verses from Beyoncé, claimed Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. “Savage,” which has become enormously popular on TikTok, hung out in the Top Ten for all of April. The addition of Beyoncé helped the single earn more than 26 million streams, good enough to jump to the top of the chart. The presence of Beyoncé had a similarly galvanizing impact on radio programmers: The “Savage” remix jumped from Number Five to Number One on rap radio.

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t the only artist pulling from the remix playbook: Doja Cat’s “Say So,” another enormously popular TikTok record, jumped to Number Two on the latest RS 100 thanks to a new Nicki Minaj verse. Minaj adds a double-time rap to Doja Cat’s breezy disco revival; “Say So” amassed more than 19 million streams.

Top Songs The week of May 1, 2020 1 Savage Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé Song Units 277.7K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label 300 Entertainment Top Cities Glendive, MT North Platte, NE St. Joseph, MO Song Streams 26.6M Top Cities Glendive, MT North Platte, NE St. Joseph, MO Record Label 300 Entertainment 2 Say So Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj Song Units 246.5K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 19 Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA Top Cities Glendive, MT Zanesville, OH Alpena, MI Song Streams 19.1M Top Cities Glendive, MT Zanesville, OH Alpena, MI Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA 3 Pain 1993 Drake feat. Playboi Carti NEW! Song Units 212.2K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label CASH MONEY Top Cities North Platte, NE Helena, MT Alpena, MI Song Streams 25.2M Top Cities North Platte, NE Helena, MT Alpena, MI Record Label CASH MONEY 4 Toosie Slide Drake Song Units 202.3K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Record Label CASH MONEY Top Cities North Platte, NE Helena, MT Glendive, MT Song Streams 23.7M Top Cities North Platte, NE Helena, MT Glendive, MT Record Label CASH MONEY 5 Chicago Freestyle Drake feat. Giveon NEW! Song Units 185.6K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label CASH MONEY Top Cities Meridian, MS Alpena, MI Ottumwa, IA-Kirksville, MO Song Streams 22M Top Cities Meridian, MS Alpena, MI Ottumwa, IA-Kirksville, MO Record Label CASH MONEY

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Outside of the Top Two, Drake owned the RS 100 with new songs from Dark Lane Demo Tapes project. He accounted for half of the Top Ten and 11 of the Top 20; every new song on Dark Lane Demo Tapes debuted in the Top 25. The leader was “Pain 1993,” a low-slung collaboration with a chirping Playboi Carti, followed by “Chicago Freestyle,” which pays homage to Eminem’s “Superman” and also incorporates vocals from Giveon, a young singer signed to Epic Records.

On the lower reaches of the Top 100, another TikTok record is starting its climb: Melanie Martinez’s “Play Date.” The song originally came out way back in 2015; it was earning around 350,000 to 400,000 audio streams a week through the beginning of April, according to the analytics company Alpha Data. Once TikTok users latched on to the track, audio streams jumped to 1.2 million, than 3.5 million, than 4.2 million. “Play Date” is now at Number 87 on the latest RS 100.