RS Charts: Ariana Grande and Social House’s ‘Boyfriend’ Is Number One on Top 100

Ariana Grande and Social House’s new collaboration “Boyfriend” debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100. Fans streamed “Boyfriend” over 18 million times, and the track also earned more than 31,000 downloads, allowing it to squeeze by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which fell into the chart’s Number Two position.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

As Grande took over Number One, Drake launched 16 tracks from his just-released Care Package album on to the latest RS 100. None of these songs are actually new — Care Package collects various songs that had been previously available on SoundCloud and YouTube — but they still streamed as if they were, with “The Motion,” “Trust Issues,” and “How Bout Now” all debuting in the Top 20.

Aside from Drake, few other artists debuted new music on the RS 100 during a quiet release week. Lil Durk was one exception: “Die Slow,” a collaboration with 21 Savage, arrived at Number 87 thanks to 4.8 million streams. The track appeared on Lil Durk’s latest album, Love Songs 4 the Streets 2.