Ariana Grande Takes Top Two on Songs Chart With ‘Positions,’ ’34 + 35′

Ariana Grande casually dominated the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, launching eight tracks from her Positions album into the Top 20. Those eight joined the album’s lead single, “Positions,” which was the most popular song in the country last week, earning nearly 22 million streams. As “Positions” climbed to Number One, “34+35” debuted right behind it, amassing 19.5 million streams of its own. Two Grande collaborations — “Motive” with Doja Cat and “Off the Table” with the Weeknd — also arrived in the Top Ten.

Every song from Positions debuted on the RS 100, which is typical for superstars with devoted streaming fanbases. Impressively, all 14 songs from the album landed in the Top 40. The lowest charting track, “Love Language,” arrived at Number 38 with 7.3 million streams.

Grande’s onslaught pushed Luke Combs’ “Forever After All,” which debuted at Number One on last week’s chart, down to Number Six. The only other major debut this week belonged to Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, who racked up 17 million streams on their new single “Dakiti.” That’s another impressive accomplishment for Bad Bunny — his YHLQMDLG album launched a single to Number 12 in March, but “Dakiti” arrived at Number Three. “Dakiti” is hardly the first hit collaboration between Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez; Bad Bunny also guested on the remix to Cortez’s “No Me Conoce,” a massive global single with more 600 million streams on Spotify alone.

Top Songs The week of October 30, 2020 1 positions Ariana Grande Song Units 152.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 18.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic Republic 2 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 107.3K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 12 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 14.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects 3 Mood 24kgoldn Song Units 97K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 13 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 12.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label 4 For the Night Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby Song Units 95.1K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 18 Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 13.1M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Victor Victor Worldwide 5 Forever After All Luke Combs Song Units 94.9K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Columbia Nashville Top Cities New York, NY Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Los Angeles, CA Song Streams 10.7M Top Cities New York, NY Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Los Angeles, CA Record Label Columbia Nashville Columbia Nashville

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Halloween songs made their presence felt on the latest RS 100. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” climbed to Number 26, picking up 7.9 million streams. “Monster Mash” jumped to Number 47 with six million streams. And Danny Elfman’s “This Is Halloween” debuted at Number 70 thanks to 4.9 million streams.

See the full RS 100 here.