RS Charts: 24kgoldn’s ‘Mood’ Completes Long Climb to Number One

24kgoldn’s and Iann Dior’s “Mood” ascended to Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The track was originally released in July, and it vaulted into the Top Ten by mid-August. It’s been there pretty much ever since, hovering behind massive hits like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” and Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later.” After a remix to “Mood” with the stars J Balvin and Justin Bieber came out November 6, the single squeezed past Ariana Grande’s “Positions” and grabbed Number One, earning 20.6 million streams.

Grande’s “Positions,” which topped the previous week’s chart, fell to Number Two. Although every song on her Positions album cracked the Top 40 during its debut week, only four songs remained that high this week: “34 + 35” (Number Nine, 11.4 million streams), “POV” (Number 13, 10.4 million streams), and “Motive” (Number 38, 6.8 million streams).

While some of Grande’s songs started to fade, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti” held strong, spending its second week at Number Three (17 million streams). The track, which moves between thumping four-on-the-floor passages and more subdued, beat-less sections, was made with help from the great producer Tainy. The Colombian superstar Maluma landed two spots behind Bad Bunny and Cortez with his “Hawái” remix, which incorporates a new falsetto verse from the Weeknd partially in Spanish. “Hawái” earned 13.3 million streams.

Top Songs The week of November 6, 2020 1 Mood 24kgoldn feat. Iann Dior Song Units 169.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 14 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 20.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 2 positions Ariana Grande Song Units 146.6K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Record Label Republic Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 17.9M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Republic Republic 3 Dakiti Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny Song Units 138.9K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Puerto Rico, PR Song Streams 17M Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Puerto Rico, PR Record Label 4 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 123.3K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 13 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Song Streams 16.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects 5 Hawái Maluma & The Weeknd NEW! Song Units 109.5K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 11 Record Label Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Song Streams 13.3M Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL Record Label

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Outside of the Top Ten, the Kid Laroi peppered the RS 100 with five new songs from his deluxe edition of F*ck Love. Two new rappers arrived on the bottom of the chart: CJ reached Number 92 with the drilling single “Whoopty” (5.2 million streams), while BRS Kash jumped to Number 95 with “Throat Baby,” which has already been used in more than 900,000 TikTok videos.

Following the death of King Von, who was shot and killed in Atlanta earlier this month, the Chicago rapper saw several songs surge on the RS 100. The leader was “Took Her to the O,” which jumped to Number 25 (8.7 million streams). It was followed by “The Code” with Polo G (Number 29), “Crazy Story” (Number 52), and “All These Niggas” with Lil Durk (Number 65).

See the full RS 100 here.