RS Charts: 21 Savage Takes Number One, Fleetwood Mac Soars

21 Savage and Metro Boomin dominated the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with a one-two punch: “Mr. Right Now,” a collaboration with Drake, debuted at Number One, while “Runnin” arrived at Number Two. Both tracks earned more than 22 million streams a piece.

“Mr Right Now” and “Runnin” were two of five new Top Ten songs — along with “Snitches & Rats,” “Glock in My Lap,” and “Rich Nigga Shit” — from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s collaborative album Savage Mode II. The set debuted at Number One and launched 14 songs on to the latest RS 100.

Aside from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s first-week success, one of the biggest takeaways from this week’s chart is the enduring power of catalog hits. After being used in a wildly viral TikTok video, Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit “Dreams” continued its romp on the RS 100, rising to Number 11 with 11.8 million streams — more than any new song released last week not by 21 Savage.

That’s all thanks to Nathan Apodaca, who posted a blissful TikTok clip earlier this month in which he skateboards and drinks cranberry juice while “Dreams” plays in the background. The video is now part of a new TikTok advertising campaign, and it also earned a tribute post from Mick Fleetwood himself. Apodaca was gifted a free truck from Ocean Spray. “Did we expect it? No,” Fleetwood told NPR. “Are we happy and delighted? Absolutely.”

Top Songs The week of October 2, 2020 1 Mr. Right Now Metro Boomin, 21 Savage feat. Drake NEW! Song Units 178.9K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Slaughter Gang Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Chicago, IL Song Streams 22.4M Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Chicago, IL Record Label Slaughter Gang Slaughter Gang 2 Runnin Metro Boomin, 21 Savage NEW! Song Units 178.2K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Slaughter Gang Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Atlanta, GA Song Streams 22.5M Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Atlanta, GA Record Label Slaughter Gang Slaughter Gang 3 WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 160.4K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 20.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 4 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 156.8K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 8 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Song Streams 20.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Atlanta, GA Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects 5 Snitches & Rats Metro Boomin, 21 Savage feat. Young Nudy NEW! Song Units 140.9K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Slaughter Gang Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Atlanta, GA Song Streams 17.8M Top Cities Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Atlanta, GA Record Label Slaughter Gang Slaughter Gang

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

While Drake helped 21 Savage and Metro Boomin earn a Number One, he also gave Bryson Tiller an assist, pushing “Outta Time” to debut at Number 19 with 10.8 million streams. “Outta Time” was one of eight songs from Tiller’s Anniversary album to arrive on the RS 100 this week.

The K-Pop group Blackpink also enjoyed two new hits this week. “Lovesick Girls” amassed five million streams (Number 68), while “Bet You Wanna” with Cardi B picked up 4.8 million (Number 94). See the full RS 100 here.