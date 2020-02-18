RS Charts: Roddy Ricch Returns to Number One on Artists 500

Roddy Ricch resumed his reign atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart after temporarily ceding the top spot to Lil Wayne.

The Compton rapper pulled in 117.3 million streams, which was down from his 125.5 million last week, but still more than enough to best second and third place finishers Post Malone (95.6 million) and Drake (93.5 million). Roddy’s chart dominance continued elsewhere as “The Box” fended off a fresh Justin Bieber single, “Intentions,” to hold on to Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart, while his latest album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, is expected to retain the Number One spot on the Top 200 Albums chart.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere in the Top 10 of the Rolling Stone Artists 500, Eminem, Youngboy Never Broke Again and Billie Eilish occupied slots Four through Sixth. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne fell from Number One to Number Seven, amassing 75.1 million streams after taking the Number One spot last week with 147.9 million following the release of his new album, Funeral. Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD and DaBaby rounded out the Top 10, amassing 69 million, 67.9 million and 65.4 million streams, respectively.

Outside the Top 10, Bieber saw a strong rise following the release of “Intentions,” jumping from Number 39 to Number 18 as he brought in 46.2 million streams. Expect him to mount a challenge to Roddy Ricch next week once the first week numbers for his new album, Changes, come in. The biggest rise of the week, however, belonged to Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, who flew from Number 195 with just 10.3 million streams to Number 20 with 44.7 million streams following the release of his new mixtape, Meet the Woo 2.