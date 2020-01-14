 Roddy Ricch Holds Artists 500 Number One to Complete Charts Weep - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Demi Lovato Announces She'll Be Performing at the Grammys Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Roddy Ricch Stays Number One on Artists 500 as Stream Count Rises

Compton rapper shakes off Justin Bieber to sweep charts with Number Ones on Top 100 Songs, Top 200 Albums

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch fell at Number One on the three major Rolling Stone charts, including the Artists 500.

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Roddy Ricch secured his third straight week at the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 with a big jump in streams for the week of January 3rd through January 9th.

For the first full week of 2020, the Compton rapper saw his stream count rise from 108.2 million to 146.6 million. His hit single “The Box” was Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart for the second week in a row, notching 50.9 million streams as hit handily beat Justin Bieber’s new track, “Yummy,” which came in at Number Two with 18.8 million streams. Roddy Ricch’s new album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, also completed its climb up the Top 200 Albums chart, reaching Number One as it moved 103,700 album-equivalent units thanks to 132.4 million streams (and just 703 actual album sales).

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Related

Roddy Ricch
RS Charts: Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' Enjoys Second Week at Number One
RS Charts: Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial' Returns to Number One

Related

A Charlie Brown Christmas
'A Charlie Brown Christmas': The Making of a Classic Soundtrack
Rob Sheffield's 25 Best Albums of the 2010s

Just as there was little to threaten Roddy Ricch’s place atop the Artists 500, there was little to shake up the rest of the Top 10. Post Malone fell at Number Two with 107 million streams and Drake hit Three with 94.9 million, while Youngboy Never Broke Again (85.7 million), DaBaby (81.5 million) and Juice WRLD (80.1 million) landed at Four, Five and Six, respectively. Billie Eilish (71 million), Trippie Redd (65.4 million), Young Thug (59 million) and XXXTentacion (58.1 million) rounded out hte rest of the Top 10

There was some interesting movement outside the Top 10, however. Travis Scott and his group Jackboys notably fell from Number 11 to Number 32, though Scott about stayed put as a solo artist, jumping from Number 18 to 17 with 46.8 million streams. As for Bieber, the only artist with a new song on the Top 100 this week, he jumped a whopping 75 spots on the Artists 500, though his 32.9 million streams were only enough to carry him from Number 110 to Number 35.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.