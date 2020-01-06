 Roddy Ricch Retains Number One Spot on Rolling Stone Artists 500 Chart - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Roddy Ricch Tops Artists 500 for Second Straight Week

Post Malone, Drake re-solidify spots after holiday season passes

Roddy Ricch

Roddy Ricch held the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second week in a row.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Roddy Ricch stayed atop the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second week in a row, pulling in 108.2 million streams for the week of December 27th through January 2nd.

The Compton rapper’s stream count continued to rise as his single “The Box” jumped from Number Five to Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart with 32.2 million streams. Meanwhile, his new album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, jumped from Number Three to Two on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 74,200 album-equivalent units, thanks to 96.2 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Post Malone held onto the Number Two spot on the Artists 500, notching 100.5 million streams. His single “Circles” notably re-emerged at Number Two on the Top 100 with 15.6 million after slipping down to Number 28 amidst the thick of holiday songs that stormed the chart over the past few weeks. The rest of the Top Five  found Drake at Number Three with 90.1 million streams, Juice WRLD at Number Four with 79.5 million streams and Young Boy Never Broke Again at Number Five with 78.3 million streams.

With the Christmas season finally over, more familiar faces returned to the rest of the Top 10 as well, including DaBaby at Six with 73.3 million streams, Billie Eilish at Seven with 69.9 million, Trippie Redd at Eight with 59.2 million, Young Thug at Nine with 57.8 million and XXXTentacion at 10 with 55 million. Outside the Top 10, Travis Scott and his group Jackboys flew up to Number 11, notching 53.4 million streams as their new album, Jackboys, debuted at Number One on the Top 200, moving 167,200 album units with 81.2 million streams. The group also landed two songs in the Top 10 of the Top 100: “Out West,” which debuted at Number Six with 16.3 million streams, and “Gang Gang,” which bowed at Number 10 with 13.1 million streams.

