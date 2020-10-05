Prince’s ‘Sign o’ the Times’ Returns to Albums Chart Following Massive Reissue

In 1987, Prince released Sign o’ the Times, a double-album masterpiece which showed his breathtaking range — from aching balladry to brittle funk, lush pop to stomping rock — without sacrificing ankle-breaking danceability. And now, it’s back on the charts.

Sign o’ the Times encompassed 16 songs, but that was just a small chunk of the material that the wildly prolific Prince recorded around that time. As part of an ongoing reissue project, the singer’s estate unveiled a massive reissue of Sign o’ the Times last month that incorporated 45 unreleased studio tracks, full concert recordings, B sides, and remixes. The set arrived at Number 13 on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart — earning more than 16,000 sales, more than 6,000 individual song downloads, and 3.3 million streams — showing both the durability of the original songs and the curiosity about all the treasures Prince kept locked away in his vault.

Top Albums The week of September 25, 2020 11 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 33.7K Album Units 33.7K Album Sales 129 Song Sales 1.8K Song Streams 45.4M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 31 Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Record Label Capitol Capitol 12 Ohms Deftones NEW! Album Units 28.8K Album Units 28.8K Album Sales 21.6K Song Sales 3.4K Song Streams 6.9M Record Label Reprise Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Genesis CEREMONY Error Top Songs Genesis CEREMONY Error Record Label Reprise Records Reprise Records 13 Sign o' the Times Prince NEW! Album Units 28.8K Album Units 28.8K Album Sales 16.3K Song Sales 6.2K Song Streams 3.3M Record Label Warner Bros. Peak Position Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Purple Rain Let's Go Crazy Little Red Corvette Top Songs Purple Rain Let's Go Crazy Little Red Corvette Record Label Warner Bros. Warner Bros. 14 Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone Album Units 27.5K Album Units 27.5K Album Sales 1K Song Sales 5.7K Song Streams 33M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 56 Top Songs Circles Sunflower Wow. Top Songs Circles Sunflower Wow. Record Label Republic Republic 15 Fine Line Harry Styles Album Units 25.3K Album Units 25.3K Album Sales 4.2K Song Sales 7.7K Song Streams 23.3M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 42 Top Songs Watermelon Sugar Adore You Falling Top Songs Watermelon Sugar Adore You Falling Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records

Assembling the reissue was the responsibility of Michael Howe, a former Warner Bros. A&R executive who now works as the full-time archivist for Prince’s estate. “We established general parameters, putting to the side anything that wasn’t specifically intended as part of the Sign o’ the Times creative process,” Howe told Rolling Stone. “Meaning no protégé work, and not really much of the instrumental stuff that ended up as part of the Flesh, or later, Madhouse.” But that still left Howe to sift through all the music for Dream Factory, an album planned with Prince’s band the Revolution, and the tunes for Crystal Ball, a planned triple album which was trimmed down to become Sign O’ the Times.

The resulting reissue is dizzying in scope but still worth the eight hour investment it takes to make it from start to finish. “I’ve had the good fortune of having worked with a number of household names or iconic artists, and Prince was just orders of magnitude more creatively evolved than anybody I can think of,” Howe noted. “His guide vocal on stuff is better than most artists’ masters from take after take after take after take.”