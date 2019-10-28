RS Charts: Post Malone Has the Number One Album Again

Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding reclaimed the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart for the week of October 18th through the 24th, six weeks after the LP’s September 6th release.

A relatively slow week for new releases bolstered Posty’s resurgence, which was fueled by streaming. In total, the rapper moved 85,000 album units, comprising 8,600 actual album sales and 94.1 million song streams.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

In returning to Number One, Post Malone bested last week’s chart-topper, Youngboy Never Broke Again’s AI Youngboy 2, which fell to Number Two with 80,500 album units from 109.1 million streams and just 1,200 album sales. Summer Walker’s latest, Over It, held at Number Three even as her album-equivalent units fell from about 77,000 to 66,400. Meanwhile, DaBaby’s Kirk moved 47,100 units to land at Number Four and Taylor Swift rounded out the Top Five as Lover moved 36,000 album units.

The only new album to crack the Top 10 this week was Gucci Mane’s latest, Woptober II, which fell at Number Eight. The rapper’s second album of 2019 moved approximately 28,400 album-equivalent units, notching 32.2 million song streams and just 1,700 in actual sales.

The only other new album to enter the Top 25 was Walk the Sky from rock outfit Alter Bridge. The record clocked in at Number 25, moving approximately 15,200 album-equivalent units, though in contrast to other artists, their showing was predominately fueled by actual album sales — about 13,800 — while they notched just 1.3 million streams.