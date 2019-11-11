RS Charts: Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ Returns to Number One

Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding reclaimed the top spot on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart this week. Malone has spent five non-consecutive weeks atop the chart. While new releases like DaBaby’s Kirk or Kanye West’s Jesus Is King have temporarily overtaken Hollywood’s Bleeding, those projects lost steam quickly after enjoying a big opening week. In contrast, Malone’s album just keeps racking up streams — earning another 87.7 million last week — allowing him to repeatedly return to Number One.

Two previous Number Ones, Jesus Is King and Youngboy Never Broke Again’s AI Youngboy 2, were Malone’s only competition this week. West earned nearly 73,000 album-equivalent units, driven mostly by 64.4 million streams. Youngboy Never Broke Again out-streamed West (82.4 million streams) but failed to match his sales number, leading him to take the chart’s Number Three spot.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The biggest debut on the latest RS 200 belonged to Miranda Lambert: Wildcard arrived at Number Six. Sales accounted for more than 75 percent of her 38,900 album-equivalent units, but Lambert’s 14-song release amassed only around 10 million streams total. Consumption of country albums is often skewed towards sales in this manner — the genre still does not stream as much as others.

Contrast Lambert’s numbers with those of Rod Wave’s Ghetto Gospel, which enjoyed the second-highest debut of any album this week. Rod Wave amassed 24.8 million streams, more than twice as many as Lambert. But he barely sold any downloads — 651 copies — so Wildcard easily beat Ghetto Gospel on the chart.

Three other albums debuted in the Top 40 this week. Bob Dylan’s Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 15 (Number 24), Hootie and the Blowfish’s comeback album Imperfect Circle (Number 39), and the new Charlie’s Angel soundtrack (Number 40).