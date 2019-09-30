RS Charts: Post Malone Holds Top Spot on Artists 500

Post Malone’s reign atop the Rolling Stone Artist 500 chart continued for a third straight week, with the rapper garnering 201.4 million song streams for the week of September 20th through 26th.

Posty’s latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, continued to do massive numbers, moving 150,200 album units to cap off its third week at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart. Meanwhile, his single “Circles,” easily held the top spot on the Top 100 Songs chart for the fourth street week with 19.4 million streams, while album cuts “Goodbyes,” “Take What You Want” and “Enemies” landed at Numbers Eight, Nine and 10, respectively.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Four familiar faces lined up behind Post Malone, with Drake, Taylor Swift, Young Thug and Lil Tecca holding fast at Numbers Two, Three, Four and Five for the second week running (they earned 104.6 million, 85.5 million, 72 million and 60.7 million songs streams, respectively).

But North Carolina rapper DaBaby shook up the Top 10, jumping from Number 20 to Number Six with 59.5 million streams following the release of his new song, “Intro,” which debuted at Number Five on the Top 100 with 16.7 million streams. DaBaby’s older cuts “Baby” and “Suge” also saw a boost, with the former hitting Number 15 with 12.7 million streams and the latter reaching Number 26 with 9.9 million streams. The rapper’s March single, “Baby Sitter,” even saw enough of a rise to make its belated debut on the Top 100, landing at Number 89 with 4.9 million streams. Expect for from DaBaby next week after the release of his new album, KIRK, on Friday.

Youngboy Never Broke Again, Billie Eilish, Chris Brown and Travis Scott filled out the rest of the Top 10, garnering 57 million, 55.9 million, 54.7 million and 43.8 million song streams, respectively.