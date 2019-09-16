RS Charts: Post Malone Takes Control of Artists 500 Chart

Post Malone solidified his chart dominance by topping the Rolling Stone Artists 500 with a whopping 381.8 million song streams for the week of September 6th through September 12th.

The rapper’s huge week was prompted by the release of his new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which debuted at Number One on the RS Top 200 Albums chart, moving 500,300 album units. Equally impressive, all 17 album tracks charted on the Top 100 Songs chart, with nine appearing in the Top 10 and none placing lower than Number 23. Helping him reach that mammoth 381.8 million song stream total, Posty’s Number One track “Circles” garnered 31.8 million streams, while at Number Two and Number Three, “Take What You Want” and “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” brought in 28.5 million and 27 million streams, respectively.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

While the Hollywood’s Bleeding juggernaut brought an end to Taylor Swift’s two-week reign atop the Artists 500, the continued success of the pop star’s latest album, Lover, helped her secure the Number Two spot with 108.1 million song streams. The album itself landed at Number Two on the Top 200 Albums chart as well, moving 101,300 album units, while songs like “You Need to Calm Down” and “Lover” notched 9.3 million and 8.7 million.

Coming in at Number Three, was Drake, who, in what essentially amounted to a down week, still garnered 101.9 million song streams. Rounding out the Top Five was Young Thug, who held onto the Number Four spot with 82.3 million streams while Lil Tecca held tight at Number Five with 76.6 million streams (Tecca was the only artist able to squeeze a song into the otherwise Post Malone-dominated Top 10 of the songs chart, with his single “Ransom” landing at Number Nine with 25.7 million streams).

The rest of the Top 10 saw some additional shuffling as Youngboy Never Broke Again jumped from Number 11 to Number Six with 61.2 million song streams, many of them from his new single “Self Control,” which amassed 7.3 million. XXXTentacion, meanwhile, jumped from Number 15 to Number 10, garnering 47.8 million streams thanks to the release of the deluxe edition of the late rapper’s 2018 album ?. The biggest jump of the week, however, belonged to Melanie Martinez, the former Voice contestant who leapt from Number 372 to Number 11 and notched 44.9 million song streams following the arrival of her new album, K – 12, which landed at Number Five on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 46,000 units.