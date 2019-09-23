RS Charts: Post Malone Holds Number One Spot on Artists 500

Post Malone blew away the competition for the second week in a row to retain the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 for the week of September 13th through September 19th.

While the rapper’s overall song streams number technically plummeted by 137.1 million, he still racked up a whopping 244.7 million streams as his latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding cruised to a second week atop the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 193,500 units. Post Malone’s “Circles” also remained the Number One track on the Top 100 Songs chart for the third week in a row, pulling in 21.7 million streams. And although he didn’t maintain his 90 percent dominance on the chart’s Top 10, album cuts “Take What You Want,” “Enemies” and “Goodbyes” still landed at Numbers Five, Six and Eight, respectively.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Drake and Taylor Swift fell behind Post Malone for the second week in a row, though this time the two switched spots, with the rapper garnering 104.3 million streams to reach Number Two and the pop star falling at Number Three with 94.8 million streams. Young Thug and Lil Tecca also held fast to the Number Four and Five spots for the second week in a row, bringing in 77.1 million and 68.5 million song streams, respectively.

The rest of the Top 10 shook out in a similar fashion, with Youngboy Never Broke Again landing at Six (59.3 million), Billie Eilish at Seven (57.6 million), Chris Brown at Eight (55.7 million), Travis Scott at Nine (45.5 million) and Khalid at 10 (43.9 million). Outside the Top 10, A Boogie wit da Hoodie flew from Number 25 to Number 12 with 43.2 million song streams following the release of his new track, “Mood Swings,” which debuted at Number 40 with 8.1 million streams. And rising country star Luke Combs rose from Number 26 to Number 18 with 37.1 million streams thanks to the continued success of “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (6.1 million) and his new track, “1, 2 Many” (3.2 million).