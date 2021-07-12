RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’ Holds at Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” spent a seventh week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart with 24.3 million streams. The Sour cut debuted at Number Two behind J. Cole‘s “My.Life” back in May. “Good 4 U” rose to the top of the chart the following week and has not relinquished that position. Sour also spent another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, and nine of the set’s individual tracks remain on the RS 100.

Top Songs The week of July 2, 2021 1 good 4 u Olivia Rodrigo Song Units 193.8K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 8 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Salt Lake City, UT Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Song Streams 24.3M Top Cities Salt Lake City, UT Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Butter BTS Song Units 171.3K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 7 Record Label BigHit Entertainment Top Cities San Diego, CA Palm Springs, CA Honolulu Song Streams 8.1M Top Cities San Diego, CA Palm Springs, CA Honolulu Record Label BigHit Entertainment BigHit Entertainment 3 Kiss Me More Doja Cat feat. SZA Song Units 135.2K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 13 Record Label RCA Top Cities New York, NY San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Fresno-Visalia, CA Song Streams 16.6M Top Cities New York, NY San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Fresno-Visalia, CA Record Label RCA RCA 4 Levitating Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby Song Units 132.2K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 39 Record Label Warner Bros. Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Pittsburgh, PA Song Streams 16.2M Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Pittsburgh, PA Record Label Warner Bros. Warner Bros. 5 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran Song Units 125.1K Peak Position 5 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Chicago, IL Song Streams 13.9M Top Cities New York, NY Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records

Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” was trailed by BTS’ “Butter” (Number Two, 8.1 million streams, and once again the most downloaded song of the week), Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” with SZA (Number Three, 16.6 million streams), Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” with DaBaby (Number Four, 16.2 million streams), and Ed Sheeran’s recently released “Bad Habits” (Number Five, 13.9 million streams). After debuting in the Top Five last week, Tyler, the Creator’s “Wusyaname” fell from Number Four to Number 19. Doja Cat’s “You Right,” a collaboration with the Weeknd, fell from Number Five to Number Six in its second charting week.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

There were no major debuts on the latest RS 100. But several singles were moving quickly up the chart, including Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” — a track about the joys of Wendy’s and boxed wine, among other things — which debuted on the chart two weeks ago and leapfrogged rapidly from Number 42 to Number 34 to Number Eight. “Fancy Like” picked up 10.1 million streams in the latest tracking week.

Another track with a lot of upward momentum is Måneskin’s cover of “Beggin.'” The track was originally a hit for the Four Seasons in 1967. Måneskin, an Italian group, had released their cover of “Beggin'” in 2017. After the band recently won the Eurovision competition, streams of “Beggin'” took off around the world. It debuted on the RS 100 last week and earned 9.5 million U.S. streams on the latest chart, moving to Number 22. (Måneskin has another global streaming hit in “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” though that track has not yet charted in the U.S.)

The R&B singer Brent Faiyaz landed at Number 25 — his highest ever position on the RS 100 — with “Wasting Time,” which features Drake. Drake is a guest vocalist on three different charting hits: “Wasting Time” (8.7 million streams), Migos’ “Having Our Way” (5.5 million streams), and Young Thug and Gunna’s “Solid” (4.7 million streams).

See the full RS 100 here.