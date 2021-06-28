 RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Rebounds to Number One - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Justice Clarence Thomas Is the Unlikely Cannabis Supporter on the Supreme Court
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Rebounds to Number One

H.E.R. grabbed the week’s only Top Ten debut with ‘Back of My Mind’

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
Olivia Rodrigo becomes the third female artist to sweep the RS 100, RS 200 and Artists 500.

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' album returned to Number One.

Grant Spanier*

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rebounded to Number One in its fifth week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 9,900 sales, 23,300 song downloads, and 119.6 million streams. Sour arrived at Number One in May with the biggest debut week of 2021. It was subsequently displaced by Taylor Swift’s Evermore — an oldie which climbed to Number One thanks to a well-timed vinyl release — Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s joint project The Voice of the Heroes, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame. As Sour returned to Number One, Rodrigo also enjoyed the top song in the country; “Good 4 U” has ruled the RS 100 for five consecutive weeks. 

Hall of Fame fell to Number Two in its second week, earning 85.6 million streams. It was trailed by The Voice of the Heroes (71.3 million streams) and Migos’ Culture III (63.9 million streams), which dropped from Number Two to Number Four in its second week. H.E.R. grabbed the only Top Ten debut on the latest RS 200 with Back of My Mind, which landed at Number Six with 5,500 sales and 34 million streams. The sprawling, 21-song set — which features Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, and Cordae — was led by the songs “Come Through,” “Damage,” and “Paradise.” 

Related Stories

Phish Lyricist Tom Marshall on 35 Years of Writing With the Band
How Lil Baby and Lil Durk's Chart-Topping Album 'The Voice of the Heroes' Got its Sound

Related Stories

25 Best 'Friends' Episodes
20 Wildest Iggy Pop Moments

Top Albums

The week of June 18, 2021
1

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo
Album Units 104.8K
2

Hall of Fame

Polo G
Album Units 63.1K
3

The Voice of the Heroes

Lil Durk, Lil Baby
Album Units 55.7K
4

Culture III

Migos
Album Units 52.3K
5

Dangerous: The Double Album

Morgan Wallen
Album Units 45.4K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The K-pop group Seventeen amassed an impressive sales total on their new release Your Choice, which landed at Number 17. The six-song EP earned 20,100 sales in addition to 1.5 million streams. Veteran rapper Gucci Mane debuted at Number 33 with Ice Daddy, which picked up 17.5 million streams. And the long-running band Phish launched two new sets on to the RS 200: LP on LP 01 (Number 46, 6,800 sales) and LP on LP 02 (Number 45, 6,800 sales), vinyl-only releases that are part of a new series dubbed “Live Phish on Long Play.” 

Next week, expect Doja Cat’s Planet Her and Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost to debut high on the RS 200. See the full chart here.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.