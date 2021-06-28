RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Rebounds to Number One

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour rebounded to Number One in its fifth week on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with 9,900 sales, 23,300 song downloads, and 119.6 million streams. Sour arrived at Number One in May with the biggest debut week of 2021. It was subsequently displaced by Taylor Swift’s Evermore — an oldie which climbed to Number One thanks to a well-timed vinyl release — Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s joint project The Voice of the Heroes, and Polo G’s Hall of Fame. As Sour returned to Number One, Rodrigo also enjoyed the top song in the country; “Good 4 U” has ruled the RS 100 for five consecutive weeks.

Hall of Fame fell to Number Two in its second week, earning 85.6 million streams. It was trailed by The Voice of the Heroes (71.3 million streams) and Migos’ Culture III (63.9 million streams), which dropped from Number Two to Number Four in its second week. H.E.R. grabbed the only Top Ten debut on the latest RS 200 with Back of My Mind, which landed at Number Six with 5,500 sales and 34 million streams. The sprawling, 21-song set — which features Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, and Cordae — was led by the songs “Come Through,” “Damage,” and “Paradise.”

Top Albums The week of June 18, 2021 1 Sour Olivia Rodrigo Album Units 104.8K Album Units 104.8K Album Sales 9.9K Song Sales 23.3K Song Streams 119.6M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs good 4 u deja vu traitor Top Songs good 4 u deja vu traitor Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 Hall of Fame Polo G Album Units 63.1K Album Units 63.1K Album Sales 260 Song Sales 3.2K Song Streams 85.6M Record Label Columbia Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs RAPSTAR No Return Gang Gang Top Songs RAPSTAR No Return Gang Gang Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 3 The Voice of the Heroes Lil Durk, Lil Baby Album Units 55.7K Album Units 55.7K Album Sales 305 Song Sales 1.7K Song Streams 71.3M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Hats Off Still Runnin 2040 Top Songs Hats Off Still Runnin 2040 Record Label Republic Republic 4 Culture III Migos Album Units 52.3K Album Units 52.3K Album Sales 1.1K Song Sales 6K Song Streams 63.9M Record Label Republic Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Having Our Way Straightenin Avalanche Top Songs Having Our Way Straightenin Avalanche Record Label Republic Republic 5 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 45.4K Album Units 45.4K Album Sales 1.4K Song Sales 7K Song Streams 54.2M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 24 Top Songs Wasted on You More Than My Hometown Sand in My Boots Top Songs Wasted on You More Than My Hometown Sand in My Boots Record Label Republic Republic

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The K-pop group Seventeen amassed an impressive sales total on their new release Your Choice, which landed at Number 17. The six-song EP earned 20,100 sales in addition to 1.5 million streams. Veteran rapper Gucci Mane debuted at Number 33 with Ice Daddy, which picked up 17.5 million streams. And the long-running band Phish launched two new sets on to the RS 200: LP on LP 01 (Number 46, 6,800 sales) and LP on LP 02 (Number 45, 6,800 sales), vinyl-only releases that are part of a new series dubbed “Live Phish on Long Play.”

Next week, expect Doja Cat’s Planet Her and Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost to debut high on the RS 200. See the full chart here.