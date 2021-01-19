RS Charts: Morgan Wallen Makes Record-Breaking Debut Atop RS 200

Morgan Wallen’s sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album handily takes Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, smashing the record for the highest debut for a country album in the chart’s history.

From January 8th through January 14th, Dangerous: The Double Album pulled in 263,900 album-equivalent units, beating the record set by Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now. But unlike Here and Now, which was mostly driven by bundle sales, the majority of units for Dangerous came from streams. Within just a few days, Dangerous had already smashed Luke Combs’ record for the highest single-week streams for a country album in history. All told, Dangerous pulled in over 223 million on-demand audio streams in its first week, which is the 19th biggest single-week stream count in Alpha Data history, bigger than the first-week streams for Taylor Swift’s Lover and Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, and just a million streams behind the first-week tally for Lil Baby’s My Turn.

Top Albums The week of January 8, 2021 1 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen NEW! Album Units 263.9K Album Units 263.9K Album Sales 69.6K Song Sales 68K Song Streams 223.4M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Wasted on You Somebody's Problem 7 Summers Top Songs Wasted on You Somebody's Problem 7 Summers Record Label Republic 2 evermore Taylor Swift Album Units 52K Album Units 52K Album Sales 12.2K Song Sales 27.4K Song Streams 44.8M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs willow champagne problems it's time to go Top Songs willow champagne problems it's time to go Record Label Republic 3 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 44.7K Album Units 44.7K Album Sales 892 Song Sales 7.3K Song Streams 58.1M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 28 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide 4 Heaux Tales Jazmine Sullivan NEW! Album Units 41K Album Units 41K Album Sales 6.9K Song Sales 6.2K Song Streams 40.7M Record Label RCA Records Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Girl Like Me Pick Up Your Feelings On It Top Songs Girl Like Me Pick Up Your Feelings On It Record Label RCA Records 5 The Voice Lil Durk Album Units 39.5K Album Units 39.5K Album Sales 147 Song Sales 1.6K Song Streams 51.8M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Top Songs Still Trappin' Backdoor 3 Headed Goat Top Songs Still Trappin' Backdoor 3 Headed Goat Record Label Interscope

While Luke Combs has largely been country’s sole streaming superstar for a few years now, Tennessee native Wallen, who toured with Combs in 2019, has proven there’s room for more than one, with a slew of RS 100 hits in the latter half of 2020 that helped him take Number 29 on the year-end Artists 500 Chart.

Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales also makes a big debut, entering the chart at Number Four with 41,000 album-equivalent units, behind Taylor Swift’s evermore and Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. Lil Durk’s The Voice rounds out the Top Five. Barry Gibb’s Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol. 1 enters at Number 15, while Passenger’s Songs for the Drunk and Broken Hearted enters at Number 196.

