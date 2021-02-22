RS Charts: Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Holds at Number One Despite Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent its sixth consecutive week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart, earning 7,800 sales and more than 95 million streams. Wallen’s six-week run at Number One matched the RS 200 record set last year by Taylor Swift’s Folklore.

But consumption of Dangerous fell steeply for the first time since TMZ released a video of Wallen using a racial slur. After the clip hit the internet, Dangerous earned more than 137,000 album-equivalent units in each of the next two weeks. But on the latest chart, the singer’s weekly total fell to 86,900 units.

That was still more than enough to maintain his hold on Number One. Lil Durk’s The Voice rebounded to Number Two, picking up 54.6 million streams. Breakout rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose major-label debut Shiesty Season arrived at Number Three last week, dropped to Number Five, amassing 45.9 million streams.

Top Albums The week of February 12, 2021 1 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 86.9K Album Units 86.9K Album Sales 7.8K Song Sales 18.6K Song Streams 95.7M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Somebody's Problem Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Somebody's Problem Record Label Republic 2 The Voice Lil Durk Album Units 40.8K Album Units 40.8K Album Sales 119 Song Sales 1.5K Song Streams 54.6M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Top Songs Finesse out the Gang Way Still Trappin' 3 Headed Goat Top Songs Finesse out the Gang Way Still Trappin' 3 Headed Goat Record Label Interscope 3 After Hours The Weeknd Album Units 40.7K Album Units 40.7K Album Sales 4.2K Song Sales 19.1K Song Streams 42.2M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 52 Top Songs Save Your Tears Blinding Lights The Hills Top Songs Save Your Tears Blinding Lights The Hills Record Label Republic 4 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 36.1K Album Units 36.1K Album Sales 372 Song Sales 4.3K Song Streams 48.3M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 33 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Republic 5 Shiesty Season Pooh Shiesty Album Units 34.4K Album Units 34.4K Album Sales 238 Song Sales 1.7K Song Streams 45.9M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Back In Blood Neighbors Box Of Churches Top Songs Back In Blood Neighbors Box Of Churches Record Label Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The RS 200 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The week’s biggest debut belonged to Florida Georgia Line: The country duo’s Life Rolls On arrived at Number 18 with 12.2 million streams. Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight, which debuted at Number Two on the previous week’s chart, dropped to Number 32.

Taylor Swift’s Fearless made a huge leap on the latest RS 200 following the singer’s release of a new version of her old hit “Love Story.” Fearless jumped from Number 103 all the way to Number 15. That meant Swift had a whopping four albums in the Top 25: Evermore (Number Six), Folklore (Number 10), Fearless (Number 15), and Lover (Number 24). In addition, 1989 hovered at Number 61, Red at Number 85, and Speak Now arrived on the RS 200 at Number 100.

See the full RS 200 here.