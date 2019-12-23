RS Charts: Mariah Carey Holds Off Lil Uzi Vert on Top 100 Songs

Mariah Carey continued to rule the holiday season as “All I Want for Christmas Is You” fended off a Lil Uzi Vert’s “Futsal Shuffle 2020” to claim the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for the second week in a row.

The singer’s 1994 classic pulled in 31.3 million streams for the week of December 13th through December 19th, which was just enough to hold off Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper’s new track, “Futsal Shuffle 2020” debuted at Number Two with 31.2 million streams.

Rounding out the rest of the Top Five were three more seasonal treats, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at Number Three with 26 million streams, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at Number Four with 25.4 million streams and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at Number Five with 22.9 million streams. Other holiday hits to chart include Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at Number 11 with 15.5 million streams, Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” which hit Number 12 with 14.5 million streams and José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” which jumped from Number 28 to Number 15 as it notched 13.2 million streams.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Regularly scheduled pop programming resumed in the rest of the Top 10, with Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” rising from Number Eight to Six with 24 million streams. Arizona Zervas’ viral hit “Roxanne” landed at Number Seven with 17.8 million streams, while Young Boy Never Broke Again’s collaboration with the late rapper Juice WRLD fell at Number Eight with 18.1 million streams. DaBaby’s “Bop” hit Number Nine with 15.4 million streams and Post Malone’s “Circles” rounded things off at Number 10 with 14.9 million streams.