RS Charts: Mariah Carey Leads Holiday Surge on Top 100 Songs Chart

Christmas singles storm Top 5 while Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams” returns in wake of rapper’s death

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' reached Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” completed its holiday-season rise and nabbed the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart for the week of December 6th through December 12th.

The singer’s 1994 classic peaked at Number Three last week, pipped by two new songs from the Weeknd. But this week, “All I Want for Christmas” notched about 5 million more streams to bring its total to 25.2 million, while last week’s Number One, the Weeknd’s “Heartless,” fell to Number 11 with 14.5 million streams.

Slotting in right behind “All I Want for Christmas is You,” were two more yuletide hits: Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” which landed at Number Two with 21.3 million streams, and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” which fell at Number Three with 20.3 million streams. Other holiday songs to chart high this week included Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at Number Six with 18 million, Dean Martin’s “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” at Number 14 with 14 million, Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at Number 15 with 13.7 million and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” at Number 16 with 13 million.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Amidst the holiday cheer, however, was a posthumous rise for the late rapper Juice WRLD, whose breakout hit, “Lucid Dreams,” surged back onto charts, reaching Number Four with 18.7 million streams, in the wake of his death. Juice WRLD’s recent collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “Bandit,” also jumped from Number 25 to Number Five, notching 21.7 million streams, while his song Legends returned to the chart at Number 18 with 13.2 million streams.

Elsewhere in the Top 10 of the Top 100 Songs chart, DaBaby’s “Bop” held tight at Number Seven with 14.5 million streams, while Roddy Ricch’s new track, “The Box,” debuted at Number Eight with 17.4 million streams. Arizona Zervas’ viral hit “Roxanne” fell at Number Nine with 17.3 million streams and Post Malone’s track “Circles” rounded out the Top 10 with 15 million streams.

