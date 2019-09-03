RS Charts: Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ Retains Top Spot on Top 100

Lizzo maintains her reign as 100% that bitch with “Truth Hurts” as Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Thanks to 18.9 million streams, the two-year-old track that was included on the pop star’s Cuz I Love You deluxe LP has continued to dominate the airwaves (it doesn’t hurt that the track was recently remixed with DaBaby).

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

As predicted, sneaking up close behind “Truth Hurts” is Taylor Swift’s sparkling “Lover,” the title track to her new critically-acclaimed album. Fans streamed “Lover” 19.9 million times, while Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” follows behind at 16 million. The Lover tracks “The Man,” “Cruel Summer” and “I Forgot That You Existed” also cracked the Top 10; in total, every song on Lover landed on the singles chart this week.

The other songs to debut this week was Summer Walker’s “Playing Games,” Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer” and 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Teeth,” the latter coming through with 3.7 million streams. The track features a guitar solo by Tom Morello and will be featured on the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack.