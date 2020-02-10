RS Charts: Lil Wayne’s ‘I Do It’ Soars, Roddy Ricch’s ‘The Box’ Holds at Number One

Lil Wayne launched eight songs from his new album Funeral onto the latest Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. The leader was “I Do It,” a booming single featuring verses from Big Sean and Lil Baby, which arrived at Number Six thanks to 14.2 million streams. “Mahogany,” a sinuous track co-produced by Lil Wayne’s longtime collaborator Mannie Fresh, also clocked in at Number 29 with 9.1 million streams.

As Lil Wayne peppered the chart with new tracks, Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” held strong at Number One for a sixth week with 44.6 million streams, easily outpacing Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” (26.4 million streams). “Life Is Good” has held the Number Two spot on the RS 100 for four straight weeks.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Following Shakira’s performance with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl halftime show, her 2006 single “Hips Don’t Lie” sashayed back onto the singles chart at Number 79. The other major debuts on the chart belonged to Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Swift’s “Only the Young” came out in her new Miss Americana documentary on Netflix. The track debuted at Number 30 on the RS 100 with 5.3 million streams.

Dua Lipa’s Olivia Newton-John-interpolating “Physical” arrived at Number 38, while A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s “King of My City” debuted at Number 40. Both singles come in advance of new albums — Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia is set for an April release, while A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s The Artist 2.0 is due out on Valentine’s Day.