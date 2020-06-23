RS Charts: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Repeats at Number One

Lil Baby enjoyed another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with My Turn. No one came close to challenging the rapper, who coasted along with more than 80 million streams. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica spent another week behind Lil Baby at Number Two, picking up close to 14,000 in sales but just 32.2 million streams.

Lil Baby’s My Turn has proved one of the year’s most irrepressible albums, continually hovering near the top of the RS 200. It debuted at Number One at the beginning of March, then ceded the top spot but remained in the Top Five for months, regularly amassing over 70 million streams a week. My Turn rebounded to Number One last week, vaulting Chromatica, and held on to its position again this week.

Top Albums The week of June 12, 2020 1 My Turn Lil Baby Album Units 72.7K Album Units 72.7K Album Sales 1.2K Song Sales 5.5K Song Streams 80.6M Record Label Capitol Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 16 Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Top Songs We Paid Emotionally Scarred Sum 2 Prove Record Label Capitol Capitol 2 Chromatica Lady Gaga Album Units 43.4K Album Units 43.4K Album Sales 13.8K Song Sales 14K Song Streams 32.2M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 3 Top Songs Rain On Me Sour Candy Stupid Love Top Songs Rain On Me Sour Candy Stupid Love Record Label Interscope Interscope 3 Blame it on Baby DaBaby Album Units 39.9K Album Units 39.9K Album Sales 365 Song Sales 14.4K Song Streams 47M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Top Songs ROCKSTAR JUMP Find My Way Top Songs ROCKSTAR JUMP Find My Way Record Label Interscope Interscope 4 Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone Album Units 37.1K Album Units 37.1K Album Sales 1K Song Sales 12.6K Song Streams 43.5M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 41 Top Songs Circles Sunflower Wow. Top Songs Circles Sunflower Wow. Record Label Republic Republic 5 High Off Life Future Album Units 35.7K Album Units 35.7K Album Sales 736 Song Sales 2.3K Song Streams 40.9M Record Label Epic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs Life is Good Solitaires Trillionaire Top Songs Life is Good Solitaires Trillionaire Record Label Epic Records Epic Records

The rest of the Top Ten remained mostly unchanged, packed full with the year’s blockbuster rap albums and the Weeknd’s multi-week Number One After Hours. The biggest debut this week belonged to Chloe x Halle, whose Ungodly Hour arrived at Number 16 with 20.3 million streams. Iann Dior, a young melodic rapper whose songs often evoke Juice WRLD, debuted at Number 41 with I’m Gone thanks to 17.2 million streams. And Norah Jones’ Pick Me Up Off the Floor arrived at Number 88 with nearly 8,000 album sales.

There’s a good chance that Lil Baby will repeat at Number One on next week’s chart since there were few major releases last Friday. Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, John Legend’s Bigger Love, and Teyana Taylor’s The Album will also make their debuts.