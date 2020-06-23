 RS Charts: Lil Baby's 'My Turn' Repeats at Number One - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next RS Recommends: Blake Gopnik’s 'Andy Warhol' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Repeats at Number One

‘My Turn’ dominated another quiet week on the RS 200

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lil BabyLil Baby in concert at o2 Academy Brixton, London, UK - 21 Aug 2019

Lil Baby's 'My Turn' is Number One again.

RMV/Shutterstock

Lil Baby enjoyed another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with My Turn. No one came close to challenging the rapper, who coasted along with more than 80 million streams. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica spent another week behind Lil Baby at Number Two, picking up close to 14,000 in sales but just 32.2 million streams. 

Lil Baby’s My Turn has proved one of the year’s most irrepressible albums, continually hovering near the top of the RS 200. It debuted at Number One at the beginning of March, then ceded the top spot but remained in the Top Five for months, regularly amassing over 70 million streams a week. My Turn rebounded to Number One last week, vaulting Chromatica, and held on to its position again this week. 

Top Albums

The week of June 12, 2020
1

My Turn

Lil Baby
Album Units 72.7K
2

Chromatica

Lady Gaga
Album Units 43.4K
3

Blame it on Baby

DaBaby
Album Units 39.9K
4

Hollywood's Bleeding

Post Malone
Album Units 37.1K
5

High Off Life

Future
Album Units 35.7K

The rest of the Top Ten remained mostly unchanged, packed full with the year’s blockbuster rap albums and the Weeknd’s multi-week Number One After Hours. The biggest debut this week belonged to Chloe x Halle, whose Ungodly Hour arrived at Number 16 with 20.3 million streams. Iann Dior, a young melodic rapper whose songs often evoke Juice WRLD, debuted at Number 41 with I’m Gone thanks to 17.2 million streams. And Norah JonesPick Me Up Off the Floor arrived at Number 88 with nearly 8,000 album sales. 

There’s a good chance that Lil Baby will repeat at Number One on next week’s chart since there were few major releases last Friday. Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, John Legend’s Bigger Love, and Teyana Taylor’s The Album will also make their debuts.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bob Dylan, Chloe x Halle, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Norah Jones, RS Charts, Teyana Taylor, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.