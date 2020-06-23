RS Charts: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Repeats at Number One

Lil Baby enjoyed another week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart with My Turn. No one came close to challenging the rapper, who coasted along with more than 80 million streams. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica spent another week behind Lil Baby at Number Two, picking up close to 14,000 in sales but just 32.2 million streams.
Lil Baby’s My Turn has proved one of the year’s most irrepressible albums, continually hovering near the top of the RS 200. It debuted at Number One at the beginning of March, then ceded the top spot but remained in the Top Five for months, regularly amassing over 70 million streams a week. My Turn rebounded to Number One last week, vaulting Chromatica, and held on to its position again this week.
The rest of the Top Ten remained mostly unchanged, packed full with the year’s blockbuster rap albums and the Weeknd’s multi-week Number One After Hours. The biggest debut this week belonged to Chloe x Halle, whose Ungodly Hour arrived at Number 16 with 20.3 million streams. Iann Dior, a young melodic rapper whose songs often evoke Juice WRLD, debuted at Number 41 with I’m Gone thanks to 17.2 million streams. And Norah Jones’ Pick Me Up Off the Floor arrived at Number 88 with nearly 8,000 album sales.
There’s a good chance that Lil Baby will repeat at Number One on next week’s chart since there were few major releases last Friday. Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, John Legend’s Bigger Love, and Teyana Taylor’s The Album will also make their debuts.