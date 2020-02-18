RS Charts: Justin Bieber Debuts in Top Five as Roddy Ricch Holds On to Number One

Roddy Ricch and Drake and Future continued to dominate the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart this week. Ricch’s “The Box” held at Number One, easily out-streaming all the competition by an impressive margin — more than 15 million streams. Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” held at Number Two for the fifth straight week, earning nearly 25 million streams.

While the Top Two remained unchanged, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj both launched new singles inside the Top Ten. Bieber’s “Intentions,” co-produced by the Audibles and featuring a guest verse from the rapper Quavo, arrived at Number Three with 15.9 million streams. Minaj’s first single of 2020, “Yikes,” also enjoyed 11.8 million streams, good for a Number Six debut.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Three new singles debuted inside the Top 40. The leader was Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo,” a song popular enough that multiple leaked versions appeared on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart before the track was actually released. Now that it’s out, “Blueberry Faygo” is earning more than a million streams a day on Spotify alone. With 9.2 million streams in its first tracking week, Lil Mosey’s single debuted at Number 32.

Meek Mill’s “Believe,” which includes a verse from Justin Timberlake, slipped in behind “Blueberry Faygo,” arriving at Number 38 thanks to 6.1 million streams. “Run,” the latest release from Joji, debuted at Number 39 with 7.5 million streams.

The most surprising debut on the latest RS 100 belonged to Eminem: After the rapper unexpectedly performed “Lose Yourself” at the 2020 Oscars, the old single shot onto the chart, arriving at Number 87.