RS Charts: Justin Bieber’s ‘Anyone’ Debuts at Number One

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” debuted at Number One on the first Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart of 2021. Bieber wrote the track with help from Andrew Watt and Jon Bellion, among others, before releasing it on New Year’s day. “Anyone” amassed more than 13 million streams in the first week of 2021.

SZA’s “Good Days,” which originally debuted at Number Eight on the previous week’s chart, jumped to Number Two with 14 million streams. CJ’s fast-moving “Whoopty” also leapt from Number 15 to Number Five (11.4 million streams) on the latest chart. As Christmas music flew off the RS 100 after the holiday, the rest of the Top Ten was repopulated by a familiar selection of pre-Christmas streaming favorites — tracks like 24kgoldn’s “Mood,” Internet Money’s “Lemonade,” Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” and Ariana Grande’s “Positions.”

Top Songs The week of January 1, 2021 1 Anyone Justin Bieber NEW! Song Units 127.8K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Def Jam Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Song Streams 13.2M Top Cities Atlanta, GA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Record Label Def Jam Def Jam 2 Good Days SZA Song Units 114.6K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Record Label RCA Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 14M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label RCA Records RCA Records 3 Mood 24kgoldn feat. Iann Dior Song Units 107.8K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 22 Record Label Columbia Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 13.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label Columbia Records Columbia Records 4 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 90.5K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 21 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 12.3M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects 5 Whoopty Cj Song Units 84.3K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 9 Record Label CJ ENTERTAINMENT Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 11.4M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label CJ ENTERTAINMENT CJ ENTERTAINMENT

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Aside from Bieber, few artists released new music on New Year’s day, making for a sleepy week on the RS 100. Next week, expect the country star Morgan Wallen to launch several new songs on to the chart from his Dangerous: The Double Album. The day after Wallen released the 30-song set, he was enjoying seven of the ten most popular tracks in the country. “Wasted on You” led the pack with more than five million streams.