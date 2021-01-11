RS Charts: Justin Bieber’s ‘Anyone’ Debuts at Number One

Justin Bieber’s “Anyone” debuted at Number One on the first Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart of 2021. Bieber wrote the track with help from Andrew Watt and Jon Bellion, among others, before releasing it on New Year’s day. “Anyone” amassed more than 13 million streams in the first week of 2021.
SZA’s “Good Days,” which originally debuted at Number Eight on the previous week’s chart, jumped to Number Two with 14 million streams. CJ’s fast-moving “Whoopty” also leapt from Number 15 to Number Five (11.4 million streams) on the latest chart. As Christmas music flew off the RS 100 after the holiday, the rest of the Top Ten was repopulated by a familiar selection of pre-Christmas streaming favorites — tracks like 24kgoldn’s “Mood,” Internet Money’s “Lemonade,” Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez’s “Dakiti,” and Ariana Grande’s “Positions.”
The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.
Aside from Bieber, few artists released new music on New Year’s day, making for a sleepy week on the RS 100. Next week, expect the country star Morgan Wallen to launch several new songs on to the chart from his Dangerous: The Double Album. The day after Wallen released the 30-song set, he was enjoying seven of the ten most popular tracks in the country. “Wasted on You” led the pack with more than five million streams.